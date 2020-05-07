Can You Visit Your Mum This Mother's Day?

This Mother’s Day you may be able to visit Mum, but restrictions vary from state to state -- we've broken down everything you need to know before Sunday.

(But wherever you live, you should still think twice about giving Mum a hug.)

For many families, the last two months have been tough, with coronavirus restrictions forcing most to go without seeing loved ones -- except on video chats.

But on Sunday, that all-important day on every mum's, daughter's and son's calendar, the face-to-face visit may be back -- depending on where you live, of course.

While some social distancing restrictions have been relaxed in certain states and territories, making home visits legal, border closures will still stop people from seeing loved ones interstate.

And bear in mind the government recommends people aged over 70, people aged over 60 with chronic illness and Indigenous people aged over 50 should still self-isolate. So while it is possible to visit elderly relatives, remember that they are some of society’s most at-risk population for contracting coronavirus -- so perhaps that Mother's Day video chat is still best practice.

And for those whose mums and grandmas are no longer alive, there are no restrictions on visiting gravesites. Social distancing and public gathering rules still apply.

Here are the visitation rules for each state:

NSW/ACT

NSW has relaxed restrictions to allow up to two adults and their children to visit other households -- so Mum can have a couple people stop by on Sunday.

On Thursday, Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed those rules would continue through Mother's Day (and beyond) for all NSW residents, despite any changes announced at the Federal level. So those those hoping for a larger family gathering will have to wait.

The definition of “care” was also expanded to allow people to visit friends and family for their mental health last week.

In all circumstances, guests visiting other households should adhere to social distancing rules during visits, keeping at least 1.5 metres apart -- so no hugging or handshakes.

While travel between NSW and the ACT is not prohibited, it is strongly recommended that the cross-border movement is only undertaken if it is essential travel, and social distancing rules are maintained.

Queensland

In what was welcome news to mums across the state, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Thursday that up to five people from a family may visit another household, starting on Mother's Day.

Queenslanders are permitted to travel further than 50km to see Mum, providing they do not travel into the broader community they are visiting -- so no trips to the shops or the beach.

And as much as you may want to give Mum a cuddle, social distancing measures should still be observed during visits.

Queensland's borders still remain closed, so interstate visits are off the table.

Victoria

Victoria still has some of the strictest regulations in place -- social visits to other households are still banned, and Premier Daniel Andrews said even he will not be visiting his mum on Sunday.

"I can tell you what I will be doing on Mother's Day – I will not be visiting my mum," he said.

The only exceptions to home visits include delivering for, providing medical care or for “compassionate reasons”.

There are no border restriction in Victoria, but non-essential travel is restricted and social distancing rules apply.

Tasmania

While Tasmanians are allowed to have two people visit a household, these visits are only for compassionate care or social support (such as dropping off essential supplies) -- so social visits to Mum on Mother's Day are off the table.

Visits must not last longer than is necessary to carry out the essential purpose of the visit.

Tasmania's borders also remain closed, so interstate Mother's Day chats will have to be online or over the phone.

South Australia

Mums in South Australia can rejoice -- the state, which just celebrated its 14th consecutive day with no new cases, has relaxed its social distancing rules to allow groups of 10 to gather at a house.

But people should still be mindful of social distancing and personal hygiene.

SA's borders are considered "closed", but people are allowed to enter provided they self-quarantine for two weeks -- so if you go to visit Mum from interstate, you won't be able to physically see her for a fortnight.

Western Australia

Mums in WA can also have family visit on Sunday, as the state relaxed its regulations to allow groups of 10 to gather. But restrictions are still in place for travel across the state’s regions, and the state's borders remain closed.

Exemption on compassionate grounds can be granted for travel between regions.

Northern Territory

The NT has eased many of its coronavirus restrictions, including home visits -- so mums can have people over to celebrate on Sunday -- but the government recommends that groups of guests "should be kept to smaller numbers".

"Everyone needs to consider their personal and community responsibility when socialising with family and friends," the NT government advises.

"Health experts suggest gatherings of people should be kept to smaller numbers. Ensure your backyard allows for 1.5m between people and hygiene principles are followed.

"Remember if you are unwell stay home or cancel your social event and limit the number of guests in your home."

The state's borders remain closed.