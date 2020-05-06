State Library Launches 'Memory Bank' So You Can Immortalise Your Iso Musings

If you're one for documenting every moment of this period of self-isolation, there might be somewhere you can send your content, other than to your Instagram feed.

Whether you've been baking banana bread, lying in the feotal position watching Netflix, or juggling work and keeping the kids entertained, the State Library of Victoria wants to know about it.

As we battle our way through this pandemic, people are at home, bored, and probably have plenty of content to share.

So the library is asking Victorians to submit their musing for its Memory Bank, which is essentially an archive of memories from this moment in history -- better known as "collective isolation".

The Memory Bank project will take stories, images, videos, or anything really, which might provide some insight into what everyday life is like in Victoria.

“Daily life is different for each of us during this period of restrictions and physical isolation, and we’re intensely curious about what this moment looks like for you,” the library wrote on its website.

Each week, the library will share prompts to help ignite your creative spark.

For instance, this week the library asked: "What's in your fridge or pantry today?"

Victorians were told to send in shopping lists or weekly menus.

“Your contributions of the mundane, the ephemeral, and the magical will cement this moment and bring it to life for those who come after us," the library wrote.

This week the library has asked Victorians to share a project or story about what they've learned at home during isolation.

Speaking to 10 daily, senior curator at the State Library in Victoria, Carolyn Fraser, said libraries have a history of collecting all sorts of things and she is "inviting people to help us build a memory for the future".

Thousands of people have joined the dedicated Facebook group where they share their daily musings.

Fraser said the library has so far received a whole range of materials from digital photographs to objects.

"The state collection belongs to the people of Victoria," she explained.

"Once everything has been catalogued, they will be accessible to people. And one of the most exciting things is, we don't know how those things will be used in the future."

They are floating the idea of an exhibition once the pandemic is over so people can use these items as inspiration.

"It's limitless how the archive might be used."

If you're keen to contribute you can do so using the dedicated Facebook page or you can email the library itself.

And there's no real right or wrong in regard to what you send. Just a quick scroll through the Facebook group offers an insight into the wide variety of content. From birthday celebrations -- from a safe distance -- to DIY projects and cook ups.

"We're asking for people to think as broadly and creatively as possible," Fraser said.