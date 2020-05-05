Mother Of Newborn Baby Found Dead On The Beach Still Missing A Month On

The mother of a newborn girl whose body was found on a beach in Melbourne's southeast is still missing, one month on from the tragic discovery.

The infant's body was spotted by a passerby at a beach near the Nepean Highway at Seaford on April 8.

It is understood the little girl still had her placenta and umbilical cord attached.

Authorities did not confirm whether the baby had any injuries but said she had likely been abandoned two days before she was found by a member of the public.

Detectives held serious concerns for the newborn's mother who still has not been located by police.

"[Investigators] are appealing for the woman to contact police as soon as possible and want to reiterate that her wellbeing is the primary focus of the investigation," police said.

For days, members of the local community at Seaford left flowers, toys and messages at the entrance of the beach in tribute to the baby girl.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

