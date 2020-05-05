Woman Fighting For Life After Running Into Burning Home To Save Her Dog

A woman has been rushed to hospital with severe burns after entering a burning home in Sydney's west to search for her dog.

Emergency services were called to Amos Place in Marayong at 12.30 am on Wednesday and found a single-storey house well-alight.

Police say two women, aged 34 and 64, managed to flee from the home while it was up in flames but the younger woman went back into the house for her pet.

The woman is now in a critical condition, suffering burns to her face, arms and airway.

Emergency personnel treated her at the scene before transporting her to Westmead Hospital.

She has since been transferred to Concord Hospital's Burns Unit.

Police say the older woman has "relatively minor injuries" and the home has sustained significant structural damage.

The dog has been found safe and is being cared for by neighbours.

Fire and Rescue NSW said it took close to three and a half hours to extinguish the ferocious blaze.

Police have established a crime scene and will examine the area when it's deemed safe.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious and is believed to have started in the lounge room.