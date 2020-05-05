Hannah Clarke's Parents Ask Australians To Join Home Candlelight Vigil For Domestic Violence Victims

The parents of Hannah Clarke, who was murdered with her three children by her ex-husband in February, have called on Australians to light a candle at home for victims of domestic violence.

In a video shared by Brisbane Domestic Violence Service, Lloyd and Sue Clarke asked Australians to light a candle at 6 pm on Wednesday night.

“We would like to thank you for all the love and support you have shown us since the devastating loss almost three months ago,” Lloyd Clarke said in the video posted on Facebook.

Sue Clarke explained the lighting of a candle extends the love and support to all families who have lost a loved one to domestic and family violence.

The event is in recognition of Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month, which is held each May.

Hannah and her three children, Aaliyah, six, Laianah, four, and Trey, three were killed by her ex-partner in Camp Hill, Brisbane on February 19.

The Facebook page ‘Small Steps 4 Hannah’ was set up in the days following their deaths by Hannah’s sister-in-law, Stacey Roberts, and a website was launched shortly after.

The family hopes the organisation will start a legacy in Hannah’s name to prevent incidents like their murders from happening again.

“The Clarke family are assessing their not-for-profit options in memory and in honour of Hannah, Aaliyah, Laianah and Trey to make small, but vital, steps to help others stand tall on their own two feet,” a post on the website read.

Those who take part in the event on Wednesday night are encouraged to share their photos using the hashtags #EndDV and #LightACandle2020.

​If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14. A range of domestic and family violence resources based around the country can be found here.