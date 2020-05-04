Eta Aquarids And Super Flower Moon Provide Out Of This World Viewing

Keep your eyes on the night sky because it's a big week for our galaxy.

The Eta Aquarids will be lighting up the night on between May 5 and 6 for one of the best meteor showers of the year.

Every May the Earth passes through the remnants of the Halley’s comet, providing us with a yearly light show.

The shower usually lasts few a weeks between April and May, and this year’s peak on Tuesday night will see about 10-20 meteors streaking across the sky per hour.

News READ MORE 'What The F--k Is That?': Pentagon Formally Releases Three UFO Videos The Pentagon has formally released three unclassified videos taken by Navy pilots that have circulated for years showing interactions with "unidentified aerial phenomena."

The Eta Aquarids is so named because its point of origin looks as though it's coming from the constellation of Aquarius.

According to NASA, the meteors of the Eta Aquarids are known for their speed.

“These meteors are fast -- traveling at about 148,000 mph (66 km/s) into Earth's atmosphere,” it said on its website.

“Fast meteors can leave glowing ‘trains’ (incandescent bits of debris in the wake of the meteor) which last for several seconds to minutes.”

World READ MORE U.S. To Launch First Manned Space Mission In A Decade NASA will be launching its first manned space mission from U.S. soil in over a decade.

Unlike last month’s Lyrics meteor shower, the Southern Hemisphere is the best place to view meteors as they can be seen higher above the horizon.

The best time to see the shower is just before dawn.

And if you look hard enough, you may even me able to see the Comet SWAN in the background of the meteor shower.

The Eta Aquarids may be a little hard to see this time around due to another cosmic event happening this week.

The Super Flower Moon will occur on May 7, but the brightness of the moon the night before might make the meteor shower a little bit harder to see.

A supermoon occurs when a new or full moon coincides with the it being at it closest point to Earth in it monthly orbit, making it seem bigger and brighter in the sky.

The May 7 Super Flower Moon is so named because of a very Northern Hemisphere reason -- as it always coincides with the blooming of the springtime flowers.

So while the Southern Hemisphere may not being seeing the same seasons, the Super Flower Moon is still visible.

And the Super Flower Moon is extra special as it is the last supermoon for 2020.