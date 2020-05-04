Five Grades Of Qld Students To Return To School From May 11

Queensland has announced a staggered return to school, with Year 1, Year 11 and 12, prep and kindy students back in classrooms from May 11.

All other grades will continue remote learning, returning to school from May 25, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Monday.

The Premier said the gradual return to classrooms is only possible because of Queensland’s success in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“Compare what has happened in this state to what has happened in other parts of the world and Queensland can be very proud,” the Premier said.

“It’s only because of these good results we are able to once again lead the progress on the road to recovery.”

However, Palaszczuk said the plan would be reassessed as part of the state's response to restrictions easing on May 15.

The state's Education Minister Grace Grace said extra cleaning will be undertaken at schools in the lead up to all students returning in three weeks.

Other health and safety measures will include ensuring social distancing is maintained up to 1.5 metres, parents using 'stop, drop and go' options and parents avoiding gathering around school grounds.

“Thankfully Queensland has done better than most and that’s something we can all be proud of,” she said.

It comes after a school in NSW and Victoria were forced to shut after reporting outbreaks of coronavirus.

Despite those cases of COVID-19 in schools, Grace endorsed the state's plan to return all students to school in three weeks.

"I must admit I was a bit concerned this morning when I heard about the case at the Victorian school and the NSW school, but we think this is a good plan that's fully endorsed by the health officials," Grace said.

Queensland has recorded three cases of coronavirus overnight, bringing the state's total to 1,038.