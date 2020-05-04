Advertisement
How World Leaders Looked Before The Coronavirus Pandemic

2020-05-04T08:46:37+00:00

A lot can be said about how a leader steers their country through a pandemic, but crisis control can take its toll. 

At the start of 2020, the world looked a lot different -- and so did some of our leaders.

Here's a look at how some of the world's key players looked before the coronavirus pandemic, compared to how they appear before us now.

Jacinda Ardern, Xi Jinping, Justin Trudeau and Scott Morrison pictured in 2019. Image: Getty

 Scott Morrison

Scott Morrison in December 2019 and Scott Morrison on May 1, 2020. Image: Getty
Scott Morrison with his wife Jennifer during the 2019 Constellation Cup match between the Australia Diamonds and the New Zealand Silver Ferns on October 27, 2019. Image: Getty
Scott Morrison attends Telethon Weekend in Perth on October 26, 2019. Image: Getty
Scott Morrison pictured on January 6, 2020. Image: Getty
Morrison on May 1, 2020. Image: Getty

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the Climate Change and Business Conference on October 09, 2019 in Auckland. Image: Getty
Jacinda Ardern pictured on January 29, 2020. Image: Getty
Ardern on April 23, 2020. Image: Getty

U.S. President Donald Trump

Donald Trump delivering his State of the Union address in February. Image: Getty
Trump giving an update to the media on April 19, 2020. Image: Getty

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel in January. Image: Getty
Merkel on April 19, 2020. Image: Getty

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau smiles as he delivers his victory speech at his election night headquarters on October 21, 2019 in Montreal. Image: Getty
Justin Trudeau pictured in December 2019. Image: Getty
Trudeau pictured on April 19 this year. Image: Getty

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves after completing the two-day state visit of Nepal on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Image: Getty
Chinese President Xi Jinping pictured at a meeting with World Health Organisation on January 28. Image: AAP
Xi attending a COVID-19 Summit on March 26, 2020. There aren't many current photos of the leader available.
