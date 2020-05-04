How World Leaders Looked Before The Coronavirus Pandemic

A lot can be said about how a leader steers their country through a pandemic, but crisis control can take its toll.

At the start of 2020, the world looked a lot different -- and so did some of our leaders.

Here's a look at how some of the world's key players looked before the coronavirus pandemic, compared to how they appear before us now.

Scott Morrison

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

U.S. President Donald Trump

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Chinese President Xi Jinping