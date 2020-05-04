Gold Coast Landmark Closed After Crowds Of Beachgoers Fail To Social Distance

A popular vantage point in Burleigh Heads has been closed after Queenslanders flocked to the area and failed to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Last week the state government lifted some of its coronavirus restrictions.

As part of the changes, national parks were to reopen and families would be allowed to go for picnics, hikes, and jet skiing. Queenslanders could also travel up to 50km from their homes to visit the parks while shopping for non-essential items such as clothes was also again permitted.

But Premier Annastacia Palaszcuk warned movement was "limited to members of your own household".

Authorities have now been forced to step up their patrols of popular Gold Coast landmarks including in places like Burleigh where large crowds gathered on its headland to watch the sunset on Sunday evening.

Commissioner Katarina Carroll said she was disappointed to see people cramming Burleigh Heads beach, noting police would be patrolling the area and erecting barricades to enforce social distancing on Monday.

If large crowds continue to gather authorities will be forced to reintroduce tougher measures, undoing months' worth of social isolation.

"In most cases, people did [move on when asked] but the problem was, they were there to start with," chief superintendent Mark Wheeler told 10 News First.

"The area is far too small for the number of people that were there."

From Monday anyone caught breaking breaching restrictions around the Burleigh area could face fines without any further warning.