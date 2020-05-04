'Death Cap' Mushroom Poisonous Enough To Kill An Adult Growing In Australian City

Deadly mushrooms, which contain enough poison to kill an adult, have started popping up in Canberra.

Known as 'Death Cap' mushrooms, the fungi have been spotted growing in multiple locations across Canberra after recent wet weather spiked growth.

According to the Australian National Botanic Gardens (ANBG), one cap contains enough poison to kill a healthy adult while less would kill a small child.

Symptoms generally appear within six to 24 hours of ingesting the deadly mushrooms and can subside for a couple of days, giving people a false sense of recovery.

Such symptoms include stomach pains, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

They're known to cause liver damage which can lead to liver failure and even death.

The ACT health department issued a warning about the fungi, which can be “lethal if ingested”.

The statement noted it can be hard to tell a death cap mushroom apart from other types of mushrooms so it is essential people "do not touch, pick, or eat any wild mushrooms."

"Anyone who thinks they may have eaten a death cap mushroom should go straight to the nearest Emergency Department. Do not wait for symptoms to appear – the sooner you get treatment, the better your chance of survival," the statement said.

"Cooking death cap mushrooms does not make them safe."

ACT Health says if you believe you have spotted a Death Cap mushroom in the area to report it to Access Canberra immediately on 13 22 81.

And if consumed, seek urgent medical care.

"Where possible take a whole mushroom sample for identification. The sooner the treatment begins, the better the chances of survival," ACT Health said.

They often grow near established oak trees and can be found when there is wet weather.