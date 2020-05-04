Woman Charged With Allegedly Stabbing Teenage Boy In Random Daylight Attack

A woman has been charged with stabbing a 19-year-old boy in Sydney's Kings Cross.

Emergency services were called to Darlinghurst Road in Sydney's East just after 1.30 pm on Monday, following reports a teenager had been stabbed.

Police located a 19-year-old with a stab wound to his neck.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in a stable condition.

About an hour later, officers from the Kings Cross Police Area Command arrested a 42-year-old woman on the corner of Macleay and Orwell streets in Potts Point.

Police believe the pair were not known to each other.

The woman was taken to Kings Cross Police Station and charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

She has been refused bail to appear in Central Local Court on Tuesday.