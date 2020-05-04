Advertisement
Woman Charged With Allegedly Stabbing Teenage Boy In Random Daylight Attack

Kings Cross stabbing. Image: 10 News First

Eden Gillespie

10 daily News Reporter

2020-05-04T21:33:35+00:00

A woman has been charged with stabbing a 19-year-old boy in Sydney's Kings Cross.

Emergency services were called to Darlinghurst Road in Sydney's East just after 1.30 pm on Monday, following reports a teenager had been stabbed.

Police located a 19-year-old with a stab wound to his neck.

Police at the scene in Kings Cross. Image: 10 News First

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in a stable condition.

About an hour later, officers from the Kings Cross Police Area Command arrested a 42-year-old woman on the corner of Macleay and Orwell streets in Potts Point.

Police believe the pair were not known to each other.

Police established a crime scene outside Kings Cross Station. Image: 10 News First

The woman was taken to Kings Cross Police Station and charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

She has been refused bail to appear in Central Local Court on Tuesday.

crime nsw-police

