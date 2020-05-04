Police Investigate Leaked Photos Of AFL Great In Custody After Stalking Charges

Police are investigating after photos taken of former AFL great Dean Laidley while in custody on stalking charges were leaked on social media.

The former North Melbourne coach was arrested on Saturday outside a St Kilda address at about 9pm. Police charged the 53-year-old with "stalking and other matters" but would not comment further on the charges.

After his arrest, a photograph emerged of Laidley, taken inside a police station, outside an interview room. The photograph shows the AFL star wearing a long blonde wig and makeup.

A second 'mugshot' photo also emerged.

In a statement released on Monday, Victoria Police said Professional Standards Command is investigating and taking the matter "extremely seriously".

"This is one of the most significant breaches of a person's privacy and Victoria Police will not tolerate this sort of behaviour," the statement read.

"Victoria Police understands the community concern surrounding images that were released of a person inside a police station over the weekend."

Laidley’s lawyer, Dee Giannopoulos from Doogue and George, took to Twitter to slam the leaking of the images.

“Outraged that pictures of my client, taken by some police officer, on the sly, when in custody in interview have hit the media. Typical,” she wrote.

“Disgraceful. Taking photos unlawfully and sharing them. And these were sneaky photos while in police interview in police ­station by a police officer," lawyer Bill Doogue added.

Liberty Victoria, the state's top civil liberties advocate expressed its outrage at the leaking of the images, calling it "transphobic".

“The images circulating of a high-profile arrest today are a deplorable breach of privacy,” Liberty Victoria tweeted.

“The transphobic overtones only serve to make the breach even more egregious.

“Not good enough Victoria Police: we are watching. Please deal with this unacceptable incident swiftly and properly.”

Laidley played in the Kangaroos' 1996 premiership team and coached the club from 2003 to 2009.

He played 151 AFL games for West Coast and North Melbourne.

After a brief appearance in court on Sunday, Laidley has been remanded to reappear in court on May 11.