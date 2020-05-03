Meatworks Forced To Shut After Dozens Of Employees Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Another 19 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed at a Meatworks factory in Victoria overnight, taking its total to 24.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the news while fronting the media on Monday morning.

He said the cluster, as well as the recent closure of Epping's Meadowglen Primary School after a teacher tested positive, suggest the situation is "fragile".

"None of us can assume because we are frustrated that this is over. It is far from over," Andrews said.

News READ MORE COVID-19 Spike Linked To Melbourne Meat Processing Facility A fresh outbreak of COVID-19 in Victoria has forced the closure of a Melbourne meat factory as the state continues it's testing offensive.

Speaking alongside Andrews, Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton said the factory was shut down and all staff were asked to quarantine.

Those who were diagnosed have already been in isolation and don't pose a risk to the greater community.

Sutton also said national cabinet was still considering a suppression strategy.

"But elimination is still in scope, and if we happen to have a happy accident of elimination then we are able to have that as an ongoing strategy," he said, adding elimination would require "absolute assurance" of no possible transmission.

More than 13,000 Victorians were tested for Covid-19 on Sunday, in the biggest single-day testing blitz the nation has seen so far.

Andrews said Victorians visited 90 testing sites across the state to help the health department reach 56,000 tests during the blitz, after the government set a goal of 100,000 tests within two weeks.

“I can’t express how proud and grateful I am," the premier said of Victorians turning up to get tested.

“We have to see how much of the virus is out there before we make decisions [about easing restrictions] because we want to get it right.”

Coronavirus READ MORE Federal Education Minister Backs Down After Attacking Victorian Premier Over School Closures Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan has withdrawn his comments after a scathing attack on Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews over school closures on Sunday.

When asked about comments made on Sunday by Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan which questioned his leadership, Andrews brushed them off as "ancient history".

“Comments were made, a statement was issued and that was the end of that," he said.

"Fighting amongst ourselves is not what's needed, fighting this virus is what's needed.

Of the 22 cases diagnosed overnight, 19 were linked to the Meatworks factory, two are returned travellers from overseas and one is still under investigation.