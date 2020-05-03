Victoria Farewells Last Of Four Police Officers Killed In Kew Crash

The last of four police officers killed in a horror crash on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway will be farewelled at a private funeral on Monday morning.

The funeral for Constable Joshua Prestney will be held today at 10am at Xavier College in Melbourne, where he attended school.

A wreath laying ceremony at the Airlie Conference Centre will follow at 11:45 am.

The recently graduated officer was killed on duty when a truck crashed into him and his three colleagues on a Melbourne freeway.

The 28-year-old triathlon enthusiast is survived by his parents Andrew and Belinda, and his brother, First Constable Alexander Prestney.

Const Prestney's brother had presented him with his badge when he graduated from the academy last December, and the young man had only been in the job two days when he was killed.

He lost his life alongside Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Glen Humphris.

Funerals have been held for them in line with coronavirus restrictions.

Victorian police escorted Const Humphris' body to the border of NSW at Albury-Wodonga, where their interstate colleagues continued the journey to the officer's final resting place in Newcastle.

A state memorial service will be held when coronavirus measures including a 10-person funeral limit are lifted.

The truck driver charged over the deaths said he was "genuinely sorry and saddened" about their deaths.

Mohinder Singh, 47, expressed the sentiment through a statement released by his lawyer Steve Pica on Sunday.

"Mr Singh is genuinely sorry and saddened that four people have lost their lives as a result of the collision," the short statement from Pica said.

"He is acutely aware of the impact upon the families, friends and work colleagues of those that lost their lives."

The Cranbourne man did not apply for bail when he faced the Melbourne Magistrates Court last week and is due to return to court for a committal mention on October 1.

The officers had been standing in the emergency lane of the Eastern Freeway at Kew as they prepared to impound a Porsche 911.

Richard Pusey, the driver who was caught speeding, was charged with nine offences including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance and drug possession.