Truck Driver Involved In Kew Crash 'Saddened' By Deaths Of Four Police Officers

Mohinder Singh, the truck driver charged with killing four police officers at a crash in Melbourne says he's "genuinely sorry and saddened" about what occurred.

Singh, 47, was charged with culpable driving after the tragic crash on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway in Kew last week.

Police allege Singh was behind the wheel of a truck that ploughed into four officers, killing them as a result.

Leading Senior Constable Lynnette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney had been impounding a Porsche after its driver was allegedly caught speeding and tested positive to a roadside drug test.

A statement issued by Singh's lawyer Steve Pica on Sunday says he's "genuinely sorry and saddened that four people have lost their lives as a result of the collision".

“He is acutely aware of the impact upon the families, friends and work colleagues of those that lost their lives," the statement reads.

National READ MORE Victoria Farewells Last Of Four Police Officers Killed In Kew Crash The last of four police officers killed in a horror crash on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway will be farewelled at a private funeral on Monday morning.

In a brief court appearance, his lawyer said Singh struggled with depression and anxiety and may have an undiagnosed psychiatric issue.

“Mr Singh remains distressed and saddened at the tragic consequences of his acts," Pica said.

Prosecutors requested additional time to put together their brief of evidence, including analysis of his truck which is being done overseas.

Singh, 47, did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.

He will reappear in court October 1.

With AAP

Do you have a story tip to share? Contact Eden at egillespie@networkten.com.au