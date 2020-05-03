Sydney School Shuts After Student Tests Positive To Coronavirus

A Sydney school has closed for intensive cleaning and contact tracing after a student tested positive to the coronavirus.

Just days after Term 2 began, Warragamba Public School will be "non-operational for on-site learning" on Monday, with all students undertaking at home learning.

"The (education) Department has been advised by NSW Health that a student has tested positive for COVID-19," a statement on the school website says.

"The school will be non-operational for the on-site attendance of staff and students while the school conducts contact tracing and is cleaned."

Staff and students who are identified as a close contact will be contacted and advised they should self-isolate for the required period of time, with further advice to be provided on Tuesday about when the school would resume on-site learning, it said.

Meanwhile, Anglicare's Newmarch House aged care staff members will now be subject to daily COVID-19 tests in an attempt to manage the outbreak at the facility where 14 residents have died.

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in NSW on Sunday of which two are staff members at the aged care home in western Sydney.

There are now 63 infections linked to the facility including 26 staff members and 37 residents.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the new measure would be implemented in an attempt to manage the outbreak after a 76-year-old resident died at Nepean Hospital from the virus on Sunday.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said one of the new cases at the facility was a close contact of another case who had been in isolation for a period of time and subsequently developed symptoms. The source of the second case is under investigation.

Anglicare announced on Sunday the Family Support Program, which will involve a scheduled daily call from a registered nurse to a resident's dedicated contact.

Anglicare Sydney chief executive Grant Millard said the initiative - which begins on Tuesday - will help address communication issues which were raised by residents' family members last week.

"The Family Support Program is designed to respond to the feedback from our families, ensuring they feel engaged and are in close contact with their loved ones," Mr Millard said in a statement on Sunday.

The Berejiklian government announced on Sunday traditional property inspections and on-site auctions will be allowed from next weekend after a six-week limited shutdown due to COVID-19.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the relaxing of restrictions was a sign of the ongoing success in limiting the spread of COVID-19, but warned it was no time for complacency.

NSW now has 3035 COVID-19 cases with 14 people in intensive care including 11 who require ventilators. More than 2300 people have recovered from the virus in NSW. The state's death toll sits at 44.

A statement from NSW Health on Sunday said 75 percent of cases were in non-acute, out-of-hospital care.