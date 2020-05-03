'It Will Happen More Frequently': NSW Ready For More Coronavirus Cases In Schools As Students Return To Class

As students start returning to school next week, there will be more frequent outbreaks of coronavirus, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday.

"These outbreaks are likely to occur but we've demonstrated best practice," Berejiklian said.

"As students return to school, I anticipate it will happen more frequently," she added.

Her comments come after a student at a Sydney school tested positive to COVID-19, forcing it to close for cleaning just two days into Term Two.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said the student was a seven-year-old boy at Warragamba Public School.

The state recorded just one case of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing its total cases to 3,033.

Despite the outbreak of COVID-19 at the Sydney school, the NSW government is encouraging all public schools to expedite classes for Year 12 students.

"The vast majority of high schools have taken on our advice and have been able to expedite classes for year 12 and are hoping to have extra face-to-face learning as of next week," she said.

NSW eased restrictions in May, with Berejiklian claiming the government is making the economy and jobs a priority.

"We know schools going back will mean more people going back to work... We want to collect the data to see what impact that has on cases," Berejiklian said.

"We definitely want to focus on jobs and see the economy get going and that will be a focus for us," she added.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan was forced to withdraw a scathing attack on Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday, where he accused him of taking a "sledgehammer" to schools.

Tehan criticised the Victorian Premier, claiming he'd shown a lack of "leadership" by failing to increase the number of students attending schools.

"What has Gladys done? She now has a plan to open her schools and she has started opening her schools," he said.

"Yet here in Victoria, we don't have one. We have nothing. And it is the children ultimately in the end, and those most disadvantaged, who are suffering. "

"And I think it's time that we seriously call Dan Andrews out on this."

The Education Minister was forced to back down on those comments after a Melbourne music teacher tested positive to coronavirus.

Meadowglen Primary School in Epping will been closed for three days to allow it to be thoroughly cleaned and for contact tracing to take place.

