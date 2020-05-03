Two Separate Searches Underway For Men Missing In Waters Off Far North Queensland

Two separate searches are expected to resume this morning for men who vanished in waters off far north Queensland.

Authorities began searching for Anthony Vanharen after his 4.8-metre boat washed ashore at Mission River on the Cape York Peninsula about midday on Sunday.

Police said a helicopter, a rescue vessel and State Emergency Service volunteers were called in to help search for Vanharen over thick bushland, swamp and river areas.

Authorities confirmed Vanharen phoned his family on April 29 and officers have an unconfirmed sighting of his boat on April 30.

Police are urging for anyone who may have come into contact with him near Winning Point between April 30 and May 2, to come forward.

Vanharen is described as Caucasian, approximately 180cm tall with a thin to proportionate build, long shoulder-length brown hair.

Police have also been searching for a 59-year-old man who lives on a yacht at Port Douglas and hasn't been in touch with his family.

It's feared the man suffered a medical episode and fell into the water at Dickson Inlet.

That search is due to resume on Tuesday due to the tide, police said.

With AAP.

Featured image: Queensland Police