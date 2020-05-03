Man, Five Camels And Dog Lifted To Safety In Four-Hour Rescue

A man, five camels and a dog have been rescued by emergency services after they fell while bushwalking in Victoria.

Police said the man and his entourage had been walking near Jamieson on Sunday near Ferguson Track at about 3 pm.

It's believed the camels lost their footing and fell down a steep embankment, dragging the man and his dog with them.

Police said the 38-year-old man of no fixed place of address was lucky to escape injury and was able to contact emergency services.

The "high angle rescue" was attended by the NSW State Emergency Service, officers at Search and Rescue, Mansfield and Woods Point and the Country Fire Authority.

Police said the rescue took about four hours, with the man, his dog and all five camels lifted to safety by 7 pm.

An investigation surrounding the exact circumstances of the incident is ongoing.