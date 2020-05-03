Driver Charged Over SA Crash That Killed Two Women

The driver behind the wheel of a ute involved in a collision with two other vehicles in Adelaide last weekend has been formally charged over the fatal crash.

Harrison Kitt, 20, remains in hospital recovering from serious injuries sustained in the crash which claimed the lives of Detective Chief Superintendent Joanne Shanahan from South Australia Police and St Peters mother Tania McNeill.

On Sunday, Kitt was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated causing death by dangerous driving and one count of aggravated causing harm by dangerous driving.

Kitt was granted bail and will appear in the Adelaide Magistrate's Court on July 8.

South Australian police said the Urrbrae man who was behind the wheel of a VW ute involved in the alleged high-speed collision, remains in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries from the crash.

On Friday, Kitt's family released a public statement saying they were heartbroken for the other families involved and said they had been worried about their son's mental health in the days leading up to the crash.

"Harry was not himself and his behaviour had become so uncharacteristic that just a short time before the accident one of his friends had called us to express his concerns for Harry’s welfare and then called police who had dispatched an ambulance to come to our home to check on him," his parents wrote.

"It has only been since Saturday that we have come to learn that, what we had been observing in Harry, was the tip of an iceberg that had been building quickly over a few short days."

National READ MORE Parents Of Driver Involved In Fatal SA Crash Say They're Heartbroken For The Other Families The parents of a young driver who was involved in a crash that claimed the lives of a South Australian police officer and an Adelaide mother say they are in despair.

The family wrote that Kitt was a "kind, responsible and compassionate young man".

"He has always been a conscientious student, a loving son and brother, a great friend and a hard worker."

His family said they were desperate to understand what had led to the fatal crash.

"But whatever underlies what occurred, it cannot bring back the two lives that have been so tragically lost," they said.

"There is no undoing what has happened and the weight of that recognition is almost impossible to bear."

In South Australia there has been an outpouring of support for the families of the two women who were killed in the crash.

On Tuesday, Detective Chief Superintendent Shanahan's family paid tribute to her and thanked the community for its support.

"What's the one sentence that describes Mum, Eleni?" Peter Shanahan -- who was driving the car his wife was a passenger in at the time of the crash-- asked his daughter.

"The most amazing woman in the world," she replied.

News READ MORE 'The Most Amazing Woman In The World': Family Of Police Officer Killed In Horror Crash Gathers At Scene Where She Died Detective Chief Superintendent Joanne Shanahan's husband and children have spoken at the scene of the high-speed crash that took her life three days ago.

Shanahan's son, Nick, said the outpouring of support from the community was "incredibly touching".

"We really appreciate everyone's love, it's been really overwhelming, and it's actually made us feel a lot better," he told 10 News First.

St Peters woman Tania McNeill, 53, was also killed in the crash.

In a statement released by her family, McNeill was described as a "vibrant lady who enjoyed a good laugh".

"She was a kind and loving mother, wife, daughter and sister who would do anything for anyone.

"Words cannot describe the pain our family [is] feeling at this time. Tania’s loss will be deeply felt by so many forever."

If you need help in a crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For further information about depression contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 or talk to your GP, local health professional or someone you trust.