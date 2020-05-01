Parents Of Driver Involved In Fatal SA Crash Say They're Heartbroken For The Other Families

The parents of a young driver who was involved in a crash that claimed the lives of a South Australian police officer and an Adelaide mother say they are in despair.

Harrison Kitt was allegedly behind the wheel of the ute that collided with two other cars in Adelaide last weekend killing the two women.

Kathy and Andrew Kitt released a statement on Friday, almost a week after the fatal crash which claimed the lives of Detective Chief Superintendent Joanne Shanahan from South Australia Police and St Peters mother Tania McNeill.

Kitt's parents said their hearts were broken for the affected families and the for emergency services personnel who responded to the crash.

Kitt's sister, a police officer, was one of the first responders.

The Kitt family said they were desperate to understand what had led to the fatal crash, as their son remains in hospital with serious injuries.

No charges have been laid, but police believe the ute was speeding when it collided with the two other vehicles.

Kitt's parents said while they don't understand what triggered the incident, they had been worried about their son's mental health for a number of days prior to the crash.

"Harry was not himself and his behaviour had become so uncharacteristic that just a short time before the accident one of his friends had called us to express his concerns for Harry’s welfare and then called police who had dispatched an ambulance to come to our home to check on him," his parents wrote.

"It has only been since Saturday that we have come to learn that, what we had been observing in Harry, was the tip of an iceberg that had been building quickly over a few short days."

The family wrote that Kitt was a "kind, responsible and compassionate young man".

"He has always been a conscientious student, a loving son and brother, a great friend and a hard worker."

Kitt has undergone surgery for his injuries from the crash.

"The physical injuries Harry has sustained, although serious, are almost insignificant to the complex mental issues he will now need to find the strength to navigate through with the loving support of his family and friends," his parents wrote.

"But whatever underlies what occurred, it cannot bring back the two lives that have been so tragically lost. There is no undoing what has happened and the weight of that recognition is almost impossible to bear."

On Tuesday, Detective Chief Superintendent Shanahan's family paid tribute to her and thanked the community for its support.

"What's the one sentence that describes Mum, Eleni?" Peter Shanahan -- who was driving the car his wife was a passenger in at the time of the accident -- asked his daughter.

"The most amazing woman in the world," she replied.

Shanahan's son, Nick, said the outpouring of support from the community was "incredibly touching".

"We really appreciate everyone's love, it's been really overwhelming, and it's actually made us feel a lot better," he told 10 News First.

He described his mother's generous nature, and how she would welcome anyone into their home.

Tania McNeill, 53, was driving the second car that was also hit by the VW Amarok.

In a statement released by her family, McNeill was described as a "vibrant lady who enjoyed a good laugh".

"She was a kind and loving mother, wife, daughter and sister who would do anything for anyone.

"Words cannot describe the pain our family [is] feeling at this time. Tania’s loss will be deeply felt by so many forever."

If you need help in a crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For further information about depression contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 or talk to your GP, local health professional or someone you trust.