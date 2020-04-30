Fire Fight Australia Has Raised Almost $11 Million For Bushfire Relief

Organisers of the Fire Fight Australia concert have raised almost $11 million for bushfire-affected communities after donations continued to roll in after the February event.

The sold-out concert, held at Sydney's ANZ Stadium on February 16, featured 23 musical acts and raised $9.5 million on the day.

TEG chief executive Geoff Jones said an additional $1.2 million was raised post-event and will provide a boost to "rescue, relief, recovery, rehabilitation and rebuilding".

Of the $10.7 million raised, $7.2 million has been split between rural and regional fire services across affected states, the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery, RSPCA Bushfire Appeal and the BizRebuild program.

Telecast funds totalling $3.4 million will go directly to the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal's Fire Fight Fund while an extra $26,000 has been donated to the RSPCA Bushfire appeal through donations collected at the event and a merchandise auction.

"The money you have raised is helping rural and regional Australian communities that are still on the long road to recovery from the devastating bushfire season of 2019-20," Jones said in a statement.

"As we face another huge challenge for our country with the coronavirus, it is a great reminder of the Australian spirit that always shines through when we face tough times together."

NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons, who stood at the forefront of the state's summer bushfire disaster, finished up on Thursday to begin his role as commissioner of the newly created Resilience NSW.

Fitzsimmons told the ABC on Thursday he will be focusing on making sure bushfire-recovery efforts are ongoing.

"We've really got to think as people, as communities, how resilient are we and how much dependence do we put on all those things working every day, even when we're facing one of our biggest disruptions," he said.