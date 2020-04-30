NSW Residents Can Search Coronavirus Cases By Postcode As Restrictions Begin To Relax

New heat maps which reveal Covid-19 cases by postcode will now indicate how many people have recovered from the virus in NSW, as well as the estimated number of local active cases and tests completed.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian made the announcement on Friday morning and said she hopes the de-identified NSW Health data would help inform the community about Covid-19 testing and recovery rates across the state.

She explained NSW has one of the highest testing rates in the world. More than 200,000 people have been tested for coronavirus so far and the premier said the state has the capacity to test 110,000 every two weeks.

"This will provide important data on where the cases are [and] how many people have been tested in those areas. It gives a good picture to people who might live in a hot spot to make sure they're extra cautious and come forward and get tested," the premier said.

“It also provides encouraging data showing how people are bouncing back from the virus.”

She said the intention of the map is to encourage more people to get tested, even if they only have mild symptoms.

"We appreciate they [heat maps] are an important tool and source of information for people as we go through this process and as we are easing restrictions it is so important for us to keep the number of tests up but to also make sure people are aware of what's happening in their own communities," Berejiklian said.

Her latest announcements come as NSW eases coronavirus restrictions from today.

Two adults at a time will be allowed to visit others' homes from Friday, but it is encouraged people continue to only leave their homes for essential activities such as shopping for groceries, to seek medical care or for exercise.

The move is intended to help boost the mental health of NSW residents in isolation.

More than 7,000 people were tested overnight and nine new cases were confirmed. Three of those are believed to have acquired in the community and one is still under investigation.

