'Thanks So Much': Australia Farewells Beloved RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons

After 12 years at the helm of the NSW Rural Fire Service, Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons is hanging up his boots.

Fitzsimmons was saluted as he walked out the doors of the NSW RFS headquarters on Thursday, giving the media a final wave as he drove off.

It was his final day in uniform as Fitzsimmons departed the RFS after more than three decades with the service to start a new government role as Commissioner of Resilience NSW.

For the NSW RFS, it was "the end of an era".

"He has seen us, and the community, through some of the toughest conditions and experiences ever," the service said.

"We say, 'thank you', Shane."

Fitzsimmons has been widely praised for steering the country through the horror bushfire season of 2019-20. He led a team of dedicated volunteers who bravely fought bushfires for months on end, earning the deepest respect of many Australians and leaders.

Speaking to The Project last week, Fitzsimmons recalled the immense loss of families whose loved ones died while battling the vicious fires.

Volunteer firefighter Geoffrey Keaton and his colleague Andrew O'Dwyer died on the way to fight a blaze when their fire truck hit a fallen tree on December 19.

Many Aussies were struck by a heartbreaking photograph showing Fitzsimmons pinning Keaton's badge of honour on his 19-month-old son's chest.

"I was a young adult when I lost my dad, but I think all children really rely on and deserve good parenting, solid parenting, to bring them up in life," he said.

"And these poor kids are going to miss out on one critical ingredient in that process."

But despite moving on from the NSW RFS, Fitzsimmons said the bushfire victims will never be "forgotten."

On Thursday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state owes Fitzsimmons "a huge debt of gratitude."

"Thanks so much to you and your team on behalf of the people of NSW for everything you have done to keep us safe during the most horrible bushfire season," she said.

Fitzsimmons announced his departure from the RFS earlier this month.

He will join a new agency devoted to "world-leading disaster preparedness and recovery".