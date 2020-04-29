Advertisement
Bunnings Turns Car Parks Into COVID-19 Testing Stations

Emma Brancatisano

10 daily news reporter

2020-04-29T07:38:49+00:00

Victorians may be missing their sausage sizzles from Bunnings but they'll soon be able to drop by for a COVID-19 test outside some stores. 

The hardware store will begin to roll out mobile testing stations at some locations from this week.

A pilot will be conducted at its West Footscray store in Melbourne on Thursday, with plans to roll out stations at other stores in the city and in regional Victoria.

Testing will take place solely in the car park and away from the store, and will be run independently from Bunnings.

Victorians will soon be able to get tested outside Bunnings. Image: Getty

The move is understood to be part of a government initiative to bolster COVID-19 testing across the state.

Earlier this week, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said he wants to see up to 100,000 residents tested for the virus within the next fortnight before he considered easing some of the state's restrictions.

He described the plan as the "biggest ever public health testing program" in the state's history, as all Victorians with even the mildest of symptoms were urged to come forward.

There are currently 43 testing clinics across the state, but Andrews said that number was likely to increase.

Bunnings Warehouse was approached as a possible location, given many of its stores have large car parks.

A number of sites, including shopping centres, are understood to be involved in the initiative.

Bunnings Managing Director Mike Schneider said in a statement it's "just another way we are supporting the government and the community to help us tackle COVID-19 together".

