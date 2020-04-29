Mining Magnate Strikes Deal To Bring 10 Million Coronavirus Tests To Australia

Mining magnate Andrew Forrest has secured 10 million COVID-19 tests for Australia, which the government says will mean tests around the country will multiply almost 20-fold by the end of the year.

The 10 million PCR coronavirus tests have been secured by Forrest through his philanthropic organisation, the Minderoo Foundation, at a cost of $320 million which will eventually be repaid by the Commonwealth.

The equipment and critical reagent supplies were transported to Australia from China on 10 chartered flights, the last of which arrived on Sunday.

More than a third of the 10 million COVID-19 tests have also already been delivered.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt praised Forrest and wife Nicola, saying their help would allow public health units around the country to keep testing throughout the rest of the year.

It comes after the government announced over the weekend that Australia had surpassed 500,000 tests over the last two and a half months.

"What that says to Australians is we have the supply lines, we have the health capacity and we have the pathway back," Hunt told reporters on Wednesday.

This is a critical part of the building blocks for Australians to return to their ordinary life.

"These 10 million tests will allow our state and territory public health units to be able to test right through 2020, to provide us with the capacity to contain and suppress and defeat the virus but also if a case was to emerge, to find it and to find everybody around and to protect our healthcare workers, to save lives and protect lives."

Speaking to reporters, Forrest said he was "delighted" to have played a role in boosting Australia's testing capacity through the 11 testing machines equipped with millions of testing reagents.

Forrest said all 11 machines were now in Australia, with nine under commission and two in installation.

"They are being equipped with 10 million tests, so the huge reagent challenge is no longer Australia's," he said.

"All the reagents are either in the country now or will be delivered easily by the end of May and all machines will be fully ramped up during the end of this month or May. So this capacity is now with us."

The securing of the tests was a joint operation with the Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) which has been helping distribute virus testing kits to a number of countries.

Victorian consul-general Long Zhou said it was "another major step forward between China and Australia with regard to the vital bilateral relationship, to jointly fight the COVID-19 pandemic."

"China very much appreciates and is thankful for the compassion, support and sympathy of the Australian people to towards the Chinese people in our fight against the virus and vice versa -- we are also doing everything possible to help Australia," Zhou said.

As of Wednesday, Australia now has 6,741 confirmed cases around the country, and sadly 89 lives lost.

There are 104 people in hospital, including 40 who are in intensive care units and 26 of those people are on ventilators.