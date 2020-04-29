How NSW Schools Are Rostering Kids Back To Class

Schools across NSW have started releasing plans to parents, outlining exactly how students will be returning to classrooms.

Last week, Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced students would be returning to school one day a week from May 11, or the start of Week Three, Term Two.

“We are grateful to all families who kept their children home from school at the end of Term One and to teachers who worked tirelessly to deliver education online,” Berejiklian said.

“This allowed us critical time to prepare our schools to develop better online learning options and for considering additional hygiene measures to allow schools to return.”

Coronavirus READ MORE Homeschooling Setting Kids Back Physically And Mentally, Government Report Claims Homeschooling is setting kids back, a new federal government report claims, supporting its push to get children back to the classroom as soon as possible.

The Department of Education and the NSW Government have a four-phase plan to get all students back to school five days a week by the end of Term Two.

In phase one, students will attend school one day a week, while a number of social distancing measures will remain in place.

Phase two will see students return for two days a week, with social distancing measures still remaining in place.

In the next phase, students will return full-time, but social distancing measures will still remain in place. Excursions and inter-school activities will remain cancelled at this time.

The final stage, phase four, is a return to normal for school activities and excursions, although infection control procedures will continue on a school-by-school basis.

Views READ MORE Why It's Safe For Kids To Go Back To School In mid March, cases of COVID-19 – the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 – dramatically increased in Australia and the government responded with an effective public health strategy.

With the first phase is set to begin in two weeks, the Department sent schools sample models of ways to structure returns, but ultimately left the decision up to individual schools to suit their specific needs.

Neutral Bay Public School, on Sydney’s Lower North Shore, has gone with an alphabetical roster of students in an effort to help sibling groups attend school on the same day.

While the Department has recommended schools roster siblings to attend face-to-face classes on the same day, this is not always possible in some schools.

Siblings of students rostered on different days will be allowed to attend school, but may be placed in classes without their usual teacher.

Holroyd High School, in Sydney’s west, is staggering students based on Year Groups, with each Year returning one day a week.

However, Year 12 students, who are just six months away from their HSC exams, have been rostered to attend every day.

“For the context and needs of our school we consider Year 12 to be a priority when it comes to the HSC and we don't want them to be disadvantaged,” Holroyd High School said on its Facebook page.

While parents have been encouraged by the Department to keep children home on days they are not scheduled for face-to-face classes, schools will be open for all students — such as the children of essential workers — to attend.

Schools will be keeping parents informed about when their children will be rostered to attend face-to-face classes.