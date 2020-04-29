Elderly Orchard Owner Dies After 'Targeted' Violent Home Invasion, Wife Remains In Serious Condition

An elderly man has died after he and his wife were seriously assaulted by two armed men in a home invasion in north-west Sydney.

Emergency services were called to Tallowwood Avenue in Cherrybrook just after midnight on Wednesday following reports the men had broken into a home.

Police allege the men, who had their faces covered, threatened the elderly couple before attacking them.

Police arrived to find 86-year-old Kalim Saliba and his 84-year-old wife Shahida suffering from serious head injuries.

The couple were transported to Westmead Hospital, where Saliba later died after having his life support machine turned off.

A relative told 10 daily: “This is tragic beyond words. He was a loving grandfather, a farmer for decades and to lose him like this is beyond comprehension."

“He worked so hard all his life and was such a kind man that everyone respected and adored. We are very saddened by this news," another relative said.

Police are yet to identify the group responsible for the attack, but believe there were at least two men involved and they were armed -- though not with a gun.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Acting Superintendent Anthony Boyd said the attack was believed to be targeted, but the motive was unclear.

Boyd said early investigations suggest the couple were awake and watching TV when the men broke into their home.

The woman had been assaulted by the men first and her husband had jumped in to defend her before he too was assaulted.

"To attack defenseless elderly people in their own home is a cowardly, gutless act," Boyd said.

It's understood the woman was able to alert her neighbours after the attack, who rushed to help the couple and called police.

"She's a pretty tough lady," Boyd said of the woman's actions.

Investigators are now looking at where the group came from and what their motive may have been.

Boyd said nothing appears to have been taken from the home during the break in.

"Any type of business dealings, any connections will all be examined as part of the investigation," he said.

