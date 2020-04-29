COVID Cases Could Still Spike, As Experts Warn Over Relaxing Lockdowns

Leading infectious disease experts have welcomed governments relaxing lockdown laws, but warn COVID cases could spike again if hygiene and distancing habits are abandoned.

In recent days, state governments in Queensland and Western Australia have wound back some of their rules around social distancing and gathering in public, as new coronavirus cases dwindle to near zero.

In NSW, the most populated state and most affected state, Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced Tuesday that people could have two visitors to their homes from May 1.

Just weeks ago, epidemiologists warned against impatience as arguments to relax lockdown measures began growing, saying it was too early in Australia's disease cycle to contemplate easing restrictions.

But the nation's remarkable and rapid success in dropping infection rates -- just 12 new cases were diagnosed nationally in the last 24-hour reporting period -- has seen some governments confident enough to begin slowly relaxing policies.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said his state won't relent just yet, but infectious diseases experts told 10 daily they were confident some rules could be gently and gradually relaxed.

"We definitely have achieved our goal of flattening the curve and reducing transmission, so it's time to either be planning, or actually relaxing, some of these restrictions," Associate Professor Hassan Vally, epidemiologist at La Trobe University, told 10 daily.

"It's the right time to start conversations."

"There's no way to eliminate risk to zero -- the only way to do that is to stay inside and never leave, but we are at a stage where we don't think we have that much coronavirus in the community."

Vally urged people be sensible when enjoying their newfound freedoms.

"If everyone is sensible, hopefully we're on the path to easing more restrictions, but if people overdo it, we could go back to where we were," he said.

Peter Collignon is an infectious diseases physician and microbiologist at Canberra Hospital, and a professor at the Australian National University. He agreed lockdowns could start to be eased, on the basis of the nation's success in stamping out the virus.

"We're one of the world's success stories," he told 10 daily.

Collignon said states like South Australia had succeeded in keeping transmissions very low -- with zero new cases reported in six days -- without the stricter lockdown measures instituted by NSW and Victoria, which he said was a sign that rules could be relaxed without a high risk of an uptick in cases.

While NSW and Victoria enacted laws to restrict gatherings to two people, SA did not do this, instead allowing groups of 10 to gather.

"I can see no evidence that the severe restrictions have done much more. What evidence is there that what they did in New Zealand is better than in SA?" Collignon asked.

"It's the same result in SA as in NZ or Victoria, but without the extremes of locking everyone in their houses. That may be appropriate in New York or London, where they had uncontrolled infections and probably didn't realise it was there for months. If that was us, we'd have to do that -- but we're not, so we don't."

Professor Chris Burrell, head of the Infectious Diseases Laboratories at the University of Adelaide, said that NSW allowing two visitors to private homes was "a low risk".

However, he and the other experts also urged caution, saying that people had to be responsible, that hand washing and distancing measures would be necessary for months still to come, and that cases could again spike without strict and widespread testing.

"If we relax the rules gradually, the virus may not come back at all, but we can't afford to risk too many things too soon," Burrell told 10 daily.

"We need to maintain distance, hand washing, sneezing etiquette."

Collignon said people should "not hold [their] breath" for the resumption of international holiday travel, predicting borders may be shut for some time to come, until a coronavirus vaccine can be produced.

"Washing hands, hygiene, distancing will be here until at least September or October, but realistically, maybe a year or two. The virus won't disappear, particularly internationally," he said.

Collignon said visiting homes would be safe enough, but recommended people still maintain distance even in small private groups. He said it was important people remained sensible, and didn't "go overboard" in visiting friends.

"Always 1.5 metres from people who don't live in your household. When visiting friends, sit out in the sunshine, bring your own sandwiches. The more people and the bigger group, the bigger the risk," he recommended.

"Whether people should be allowed to have two visits per week or 10 per week, we don't know, but the bottom line is you want to avoid crowds, and don't overdo who you come into contact with."

Vally also urged "common sense", saying lockdowns may be reapplied if cases spike.

"The worst thing would be if we think we've conquered the virus and become a little careless. We've seen what happens around the world when places that have things under control maybe relax a bit too early. You only need one or two clusters to seed the epidemic," he said.

"This is why we're so cautious. We don't want to go back and forth between lockdowns."