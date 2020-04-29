GoFundMe For Porsche Driver Who Allegedly 'Yelled At Policewoman As She Lay Dying' Closed Down

A GoFundMe campaign has emerged claiming to be raising funds for Richard Pusey, the Porsche driver who allegedly yelled at a police officer as she was dying, before he fled a car crash in Melbourne last week.

Titled 'Richard Pusey Prison Support Fund', the campaign only raised $65 before it was deactivated by its founder, who appears to be a man from Bondi, and has since been taken down.

"While Richard Pusey is illegally detained.. we need to come together and help him through this hard time," the campaign read.

The campaign, which was still visible on the GoFundMe site on Wednesday morning, but gone after 10 daily contacted the fundraising platform, included tasteless jokes at the expense of the four officers who died.

It claimed to raise funds for Pusey to purchase "various goodies from the prison canteen".

"The Victorian Police have unfairly put all the blame on poor old mate Richard," its creator wrote.

"Mr Pusey was innocently urinating on the side of the road, the only thing he did wrong was speed. But for good reason, he needed to go home and eat his succulent Japanese meal -- Sushi."

Pusey, 41, was charged with 10 offences following a crash in Kew which killed four police officers.

It's alleged the Porsche driver had ice and cannabis in his system when he was pulled over by police after driving down the Eastern Freeway at 140 km/h.

He escaped injury when a truck hit the vehicles because he was urinating on the side of the road.

The court heard on Friday Pusey allegedly took two videos on his iPhone before leaving the scene of the crash.

In one video, Pusey appears to berate Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, 60, for wrecking his vehicle as she lay dying and groaning out for help.

Taylor was a mother of two and the primary carer for her sister after she experienced a stroke.Constable Josh Prestney, 28, also died in the crash - just two days into his new job, as did Senior Constable Kevin King, 50, and Constable Glen Humphris.

Following the tragic events, Facebook groups have also been created to show support for Pusey.

While those pages have recently been infiltrated by people attacking Pusey, they include offensive remarks and abhorrent memes about the officers who died.

Some users also shared conspiracy theories, unfounded claims about the truck driver, Mohinder Singh Bajwa, and images of the crash before those pictures were deleted from the group.

Bajwa has been charged with four counts of culpable driving and will appear in court in October.

GoFundMe told 10 daily all donations provided to the campaign will be refunded.

“The campaign in question was deactivated by the user," Nicola Britton, Regional Manager at GoFundMe Australia said.

"GoFundMe’s Trust and Safety team is closely monitoring content relating to this incident," Britton added.

“At GoFundMe, we understand that circumstances change quickly, especially for cases moving through the courts," she said.

"That’s why our Trust and Safety experts work around the clock monitoring campaigns and routinely verifying new information that comes to light to ensure all campaigns comply with our terms of service."

