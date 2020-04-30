Where Have All Of Our Bushfire Donations Gone?

It was only four months ago that much of the country was on fire and hundreds of millions of dollars were raised to help the victims.

While the country's focus has been on the coronavirus pandemic, many Australians are still recovering and rebuilding from the summer's horror bushfire season.

More than 18 million hectares of land were burned during 'Black Summer', killing at least 33 people, an estimated one billion animals and destroying more than 3,000 homes.

Hundreds of millions of dollars were raised to help the victims and assist with the recovery effort. Most of the funds were donated to state fire services, the Red Cross, the Salvation Army and wildlife charities such as WIRES.

Australian comedian Celeste Barber raised $51.3 million for the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS), while other donations from the likes of actor Chris Hemsworth and Prince Charles poured into the assistance kitty.

So, where has the money gone?

10 daily can reveal The Salvation Army has so-far distributed about half of its $41 million in funds, while the Red Cross is hovering at more than a third of its $200 million pool.

Both charities say they're looking towards supporting long-term recovery in bushfire-hit communities.

Meanwhile, the NSW RFS and Barber are at a stalemate as they seek direction from the Supreme Court next week as to how those funds can be used.

NSW Rural Fire Service

More than $100 million has been donated to the NSW RFS Donations Trust, an RFS spokesperson confirmed to 10 daily. That includes the $51.3 million raised by Barber.

The comedian made history with her Facebook appeal, launched on January 3, which attracted 1.3 million donations from across the globe.

The NSW RFS also received significant donations from other campaigns which it has used to set up a $20-million fund "for volunteer brigades to tap into for firefighting equipment, resources and training," the spokesperson said.

“To date, more than 150 brigades have provided submissions to the trust to access these initial funds."

But there are legal complications surrounding how Barber's fundraiser can be distributed and concerns it won't reach victims on the ground.

Barber's appeal was donated entirely to the NSW RFS fund, but there have been suggestions the money should be divided between other states and charities.

"It seems with raising a f*** tonne of money comes with a f*** tone of people telling you what you should do with it," Barber said on Instagram.

"So it's going to the RFS and it will be distributed out. So I'm going to make sure that Victoria gets some, that South Australia gets some, also families of people who have died in these fires, the wildlife ..."

But the RFS spokesperson said distribution of funds is "an extremely complex issue".

According to the trust deed which governs the RFS fund, trustees should use any income for "purchasing and maintaining fire-fighting equipment and facilities" along with providing training and resources to the brigade and covering administrative costs.

"The NSW RFS Donations Trust is legally not allowed to provide donated funds to other charities," the spokesperson said.

So, where to now?

The Supreme Court will decide on how the funds can be spent, with the first hearing slated for next Wednesday.

10 daily has contacted Barber's team for comment.

The Australian Red Cross

Since July last year, the Australian Red Cross has received $200 million in donated funds through its Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, according to a report published earlier this month.

Donations hovered around $8 million on January 1 before jumping to more than $60 million in just ten days.

The donations continued to pour in by the millions each day that month.

About 59 per cent of the money came from more than 700 companies, while Aussies donated 27 per cent and the rest came from individuals overseas.

As of April 15, about 36.5 per cent -- or $73 million -- of the donations have been used for on-the-ground assistance and immediate assistance grants.

That includes $5 million for 24/7 support through evacuations, relief centres and outreach services which helped 27, 500 people, the report states.

The remaining $68 million was spent on distributing thousands of emergency, repair, injury grants ($57 million) along with rebuild grants ($11 million).

So far, 3,524 people have received a grant. The program remains open to anyone affected by a bushfire in Australia from July 1 last year.

In January, the Red Cross was accused of hoarding donations for future disasters and only committing $30 million of the $115 million that had been raised at the time on immediate relief.

Director of Programs for Australian Red Cross, Noel Clement, rejected the claims, saying the balance "would be spent on responding to these bushfires".

But he admitted 10 per cent of the funds would be used for administration costs.

According to the recent report, $6 million has been spent on administration support costs, which is about eight per cent of the $73 million spent so far.

The report states the charity had to manage a rapid rise in donations as well as international contributions while "being consistent about how funds could be used".

"We needed to get much-needed financial assistance to people as simply and quickly as possible while preventing fraud," a spokesperson claimed, adding that the charity is "committed to using funds for the purpose they were collected".

So, what next?

The report says the remaining $127 million will be allocated to future grants, rebuilding homes ($59 million), and supporting community recovery in the next three years ($18 million), with $28 million set aside for "further unmet needs" in bushfire- affected communities.

The charity said it learnt from the 2009 Victorian Bushfires that mental health issues can persist for years after a disaster and that maintaining strong community connections is crucial to recovery.

It will also work to manage the added impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which it said has been a "double burden" on communities recovering from bushfires.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army received $41 million in donations through its bushfire disaster appeal, according to a report released on Wednesday.

More than $20 million has been spent to date, including $10 million worth of recovery grants, with about $1 million spent on "operations".

This figure reflects the report's disclaimer the appeal "does not incur internal costs of fundraising or administration", and that no more than two per cent of funds raised will go towards "governance, auditing and reporting".

An extra $5 million was spent on emergency response services and support -- such as meals, volunteers shifts and care packages -- but these funds weren't costed to the appeal.

So, what about the remaining money?

From May, $14 million of the remaining $21 million will be distributed in new grants to assist in long-term recovery and rebuilding.

The charity has also committed $1.5 million to help families in NSW with temporary homes or "pods".

The remaining $5.5 million will be distributed "to best meet the needs" of individuals and families in the next three years.

The charity also reiterated it will focus on the secondary effects of disasters, based off research conducted following the Black Saturday fires -- which have been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

WIRES

In February, the wildlife rescue service said it had received in excess of $60 million through its Wildlife Emergency Fund.

About $7 million went towards immediately rescuing and caring for sick, injured or displaced wildlife, with at least $25 million allocated to rehabilitation and relief, and recovery.

10 daily has contacted WIRES and will update this story accordingly.