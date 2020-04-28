Courts To Hear Urgent Parenting Disputes Within 72 Hours Under New 'COVID-19 Priority' List

Australian courts are responding to an increased number of urgent parenting applications during the pandemic by creating a dedicated list that would see 'high risk' disputes heard by a judge within three days.

The list, which will allow a dedicated Registrar to quickly identify and assess cases that need urgent attention due to the COVID-19 crisis, will begin on Wednesday.

The Family Court of Australia and the Federal Circuit Court of Australia said the list comes after a sharp rise in urgent applications filed in the four weeks between March and April this year.

The number of urgent applications filed in the Family Court of Australia jumped a staggering 39 percent, while the Federal Circuit Court saw a 23 percent spike in its urgent applications.

Chief Justice of the Family Court of Australia and Chief Judge of the Federal Circuit Court of Australia, the Hon Will Alstergren, said the new list would focus on matters where there were issues of risk and family violence.

Alstergren said those cases would receive "immediate attention".

Examples of applications that could be eligible to be filed under the COVID-19 list include family violence, supervised contact, border restrictions and medical issues.

"I would also like the public to know that if they need to file an urgent application because they have been directly impacted by COVID-19, it will be heard electronically as quickly as possible by a Judge from any Registry of the Courts," Alstergren said.

“Court staff and judges are working tirelessly to ensure that work can continue and Australian families are supported," he added.

“It is important that these urgent COVID-19 applications are closely managed on a national basis so that they can be heard as swiftly as possible given the unprecedented circumstances we are facing."

The new list has been welcomed by Women's Legal Service which says it's also seen a rise in not only the number of inquires that relate to COVID-19 but also in the complexities of these cases.

Women's Safety NSW has been lobbying for changes amid the COVID-19 crisis for weeks and believes the new list will allow courts to prioritise child safety in the context of family violence.

It comes after a survey run by the organisation during COVID-19 found 60.5 percent of domestic violence workers maintained police are unable or unwilling to prioritise women and children’s safety because of family law, and 41.9 percent relayed that local court magistrates also are unable or unwilling to prioritise women and children’s safety because of family law.

“This decision by the Family Court means that including children as protected persons on apprehended violence orders where appropriate can no longer be put in the ‘too-hard’ basket,” CEO of Women's Safety NSW, Hayley Foster said.

“Now, Where there is a domestic violence incident, and children are at risk, police can simply make a provisional order for their protection and an application can be made for the matter to be triaged in the Family Court or Federal Circuit Court for consideration of interim living and care arrangements that are safe for that family."

Foster believes the new list will "save lives" and puts the focus of family courts "more squarely on child safety".

"What we want to make sure is that law enforcement agencies and local courts across the country can have the confidence to operate within their own jurisdictions to ensure that women and children's safety is the focus and that the list will be accessible where there is serious risk," she told 10 daily.

Women's Legal Service QLD has also been lobbying for this list for the last month.

CEO Angela Lynch said while the organisation has seen some increase in demand, it was most concerned about the increasing complexity of calls coming through.

Lynch said between 50 -90 percent of the organisation's daily inquiries have been COVID-19 related, since the crisis started.

"Sometimes pretty much all the cases we get are around COVID-19," she told 10 daily.

Lynch and Foster said the types of issues emerging include those around using COVID-19 to stop one parent seeing the child, issues of social-distancing breaches, or even where the parents are in different borders which would trigger state COVID-19 quarantine laws.

"Often these people have established agreements but now COVID-19 has really had a huge impact on established agreements," Lynch said.

"We're really grateful that the court listened to us and were so quick in their response," she added.

"It generally takes quite a while to get into the court system so having the ability to get in easily is really necessary, especially where there is risk is really important."

Foster said while legal services have been overwhelmed during the COVID-19 crisis, people should not be discouraged from reaching out for support.

"If you need that safety, you can start making those applications from tomorrow," she said.

"It's really important that people have access to legal advice and information."

​If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14. A range of domestic and family violence resources based around the country can be found here.