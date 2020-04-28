WA Bracing For Coronavirus Spike As Hundreds Fly In From Overseas

Western Australia is bracing for a potential spike in coronavirus cases after the first of four flights carrying hundreds of Australians from abroad landed in Perth today.

The flight from Kuala Lumpur arrived early this morning and passengers have already been taken to a hotel for quarantine.

A flight from South Africa is expected to arrive on Tuesday and other flights from France and India are scheduled to land later in the week.

While some aircraft will stop only to refuel, others will have passengers disembarking in the capital.

Those travellers will be subject to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period in a Perth hotel.

Coronavirus READ MORE WA Eases Coronavirus Restrictions To Allow Gatherings Of Up To 10 People Western Australia will relax its coronavirus restrictions to allow up to 10 people to gather for non-work activities, as the state recorded another day of no new COVID-19 cases.

Premier Mark McGowan fears the number of COVID-19 cases in the state could climb as a result of the new arrivals.

"If our numbers grow, it will be because of those aircraft coming in with hundreds and hundreds of Australians," he said on Monday.

There are 549 confirmed cases of coronavirus in WA but only 55 remain active, including 23 from the Artania cruise ship and two from interstate.

The state recorded no new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and as a result of the steadying numbers, McGowan announced the softening of some social-distancing restrictions on Sunday.

Now, residents can gather in groups of up to 10 people rather than two.

Coronavirus READ MORE Coronavirus Restrictions Are Easing Across Australia, But Not In Every State State governments are beginning to lift coronavirus restrictions in response to Australia's dwindling case numbers, but changes to regulations differ. Here's how it will impact you, depending on where you live.

Picnics, boating, hiking, camping and group exercise are also back for Western Australians, and couples can now have a few more people at their weddings.

From yesterday, non-contact recreational activities such as picnics in parks, fishing, boating, hiking and camping will be allowed but people must comply with travel restrictions.

However, the premier has urged people against going "crazy" or "wild" with the loosened restrictions, adding they will be tightened again if necessary.

Other restrictions related to restaurants, play equipment and travel bans remain in place.

With AAP.