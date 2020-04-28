Thanking Our Lucky Stars Asteroid Is Set To Miss Earth

The world is going through a lot right now, but at least we don’t have to worry about being hit by a big asteroid.

At about 6.56pm AEDT on Wednesday, Asteroid 1998 OR2 will pass Earth.

Thankfully it will be far enough away from us that there is no need to panic.

The asteroid is about four kilometres in diameter and will zoom past Earth at a distance of about 6.3 million kilometres from us.

According to data from the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, the asteroid is travelling at 36,000 kilometres per hour.

Dr Brad Tucker from the ANU Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics said the giant rock doesn’t pose any threat to Earth.

“While it is big, it is still smaller than the asteroid that impacted the Earth and wiped out the dinosaurs,” he said.

An asteroid is considered “potentially hazardous” if it comes closer than 7.5 million kilometres to Earth and is 150 metres in diameter or bigger.

In more good news, Tucker said this one will pass close enough for people to get a glimpse from afar.

“Avid amateur astronomers will be able to catch a glimpse of the bright rock as it hurtles along in space, through a small telescope, by looking near the constellation Centaurus in the night sky,” he said.