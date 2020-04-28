Queensland Scientists Say Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Showing 'Promising Results'

A team of scientists in Queensland say early tests of a potential Covid-19 vaccine have shown promising results against the deadly virus.

As part of pre-clinical tests, academics at the University of Queensland (UQ) discovered the vaccine can help trigger a rise in the level of antibodies that can neutralise the virus.

Professor Paul Young, the project's lead, said the results suggest the vaccine worked as they had anticipated, describing it as a "great relief".

"Given the tremendous faith placed in our technology by CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation), federal and Queensland governments and our philanthropic partners," Prof Young said in a statement released on Wednesday.

"We were particularly pleased that the strength of the antibody response was even better than those observed in samples from Covid-19 recovered patients."

Professor Kanta Subbarao of the Doherty Institute, which is working with UQ, tested the vaccine samples in the laboratory.

"This is a very important finding because similar immune responses with SARS vaccines in animal models were shown to lead to protection from infection," Prof Subbarao said.

Additionally, UQ project leader Dr Keith Chappell said promising a robust package of pre-clinical and safety data was essential before conducting any clinical trial.

He explained the team hopes to have those results in early June.

“Viroclinics Xplore is investigating in more detail the vaccine’s ability to protect from direct challenge by the live virus in multiple animal models,” Dr Chappell said.

Program Director Professor Trent Munro added every day matters in the race to create a vaccine, and while he recognises there are no guarantees of success, the team is moving at an "unprecedented" speed thanks to the support they've received.

“When you start combining clinical readiness with scale-up manufacturing, the costs quickly escalate and our primary goal here was to try and break down the financial constraints as much as we could,” Prof Munro said.

As part of the trial, the UQ team is working alongside Dutch company Viroclinics Xplore on the crucial pre-clinical studies.

The final results from pre-clinical tests are hoped to be in by early June before clinical trials can start.

It is understood the testing of another potential coronavirus vaccine -- this one produced by a US company -- is currently underway at a CSIRO lab in Geelong, Victoria.

A clinical research company in Western Australia is also set to trial a potential coronavirus vaccine and says it will be seeking volunteers in the next two months.

Perth-based Linear Clinical Research said it will trial the "ground-breaking" potential vaccine being developed to help the body produce antibodies to fight the coronavirus.