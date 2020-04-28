Australia Post Hires Hundreds Of Staff As Parcel Demand Doubles During Lockdown

Australia Post has hired 600 casuals and opened 15 new processing centres to deal with skyrocketing demand as deliveries double under lockdown.

With Australians locked up at home, there's been an increase in online shopping, leading to a parcels boom.

Deliveries have doubled in four weeks, and are up 90 percent compared to last year, according to Australia Post.

The company says deliveries are averaging close to two million a day since just before Easter.

Meanwhile, demand for letters have been "volatile" and almost halved.

Australia Post has removed its next day delivery guarantee for Express Post because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes as the company has faced the brunt of many Australians' fury, as they experience delayed deliveries as a result of the unprecedented demand.

“With our business adapting to the challenges the current pandemic presents, our normal practice of delivery has been impacted," Acting Group Chief Operating Officer, Rod Barnes said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are experiencing significant delivery delays due to limited flights, hygiene and social distancing requirements in our network to preserve the community’s safety, and an increase in parcel volumes as more people shop online."

Barnes added Australia Post has been working 24 hours, seven days a week, to process deliveries.

“We have chartered an additional eight freighter flights, increasing this to 17 dedicated air freighter flights per day," he said.

"Unfortunately, they do not substitute reduced access to capacity on passenger planes, and we cannot ensure the speed of deliveries at the same level as prior to the pandemic."

The COO said while "delays can be frustrating", people must treat their staff with respect.

“Our people continue to work tirelessly under difficult circumstances, so we’re asking everyone to be kind and treat our dedicated people with the courtesy and respect they deserve – whether it be in a call centre, Post Office or dropping your delivery off," Barnes said.

"Aggressive and abusive behaviour towards our people will not be tolerated."

