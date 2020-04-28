Shadow Police Minister Resigns After Coronavirus Fine For 'Driveway Catch-Up'

A Queensland MP has resigned from the LNP's shadow ministry after he and two police officers were fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

Toowoomba North MP Trevor Watts and the sergeant and senior constable were each fined $1334 over a weekend street gathering in breach of social distancing rules.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said she had accepted Mr Watts' resignation as shadow minister for police and counter-terrorism and corrective services.

"I expect the highest standards from my team, especially my Shadow Ministers," Frecklington said in a statement on Tuesday.

Watts said he had been catching up with his neighbours on their respective driveways on Sunday afternoon and did not think he was in breach at the time.

Coronavirus READ MORE Two Cops Fined After Violating Coronavirus Measures Two off-duty police officers have been charged with violating the coronavirus measures they are responsible for enforcing.

"My actions demonstrated a momentary lack of judgement and I regret them deeply," he said in a statement posted by Seven News.

Ninderry MP Dan Purdie, a former detective, will replace Mr Watts as the opposition spokesman for the police, counter-terrorism and corrective services.

Purdie's old job as assistant treasury spokesman will be filled by Nicklin MP Marty Hunt, another former police officer.

Queensland Police said the two police officers had been fined for failing to comply with a COVID-19 direction.

"Police will allege the off-duty officers were among a number of people who failed to comply with the social-distancing rules by attending an outdoor gathering in an East Toowoomba street on Sunday afternoon," they said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police are working to identify 12 other people believed to have been involved in the gathering.