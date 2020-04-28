Private Schools Offered $3 Billion Boost Early If They Get Kids Back In Classrooms By June

Private schools are being offered an early payment of more than $3.3 billion but only if they get students back into classrooms within a month.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan wants to see students getting back to their normal education routines by the end of May, as the coronavirus crisis eases in Australia.

But he's faced pushback from the state governments and private school bodies.

The minister has now written to the independent schools' peak body and the National Catholic Education Commission offering an early payment of a quarter of the annual funding due to them in July.

Coronavirus READ MORE Homeschooling Setting Kids Back Physically And Mentally, Government Report Claims Homeschooling is setting kids back, a new federal government report claims, supporting its push to get children back to the classroom as soon as possible.

National READ MORE HSC Exams Will Go Ahead For NSW Students This Year, Despite Coronavirus Year 12 students will sit written exams for the Higher School Certificate in 2020 despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He says if the schools commit to having their physical campus open for term two for those students who can't learn from home, they can get 12.5 per cent of their money, a total of almost $1.7 billion, on May 21.

They must also have a plan to fully reopen classrooms at the start of June.

The same amount would be paid on June 9 if at least half their students are back in regular classroom-based learning from June 1.

The idea is to give schools a cash boost if they need it to cope with the virus crisis while also giving them an incentive to end learning from home.

Views READ MORE Why It's Safe For Kids To Go Back To School In mid March, cases of COVID-19 – the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 – dramatically increased in Australia and the government responded with an effective public health strategy.

Coronavirus READ MORE Why We Can't Get A Straight Answer On Whether It's Safe For Kids To Be At School Australia has responded to COVID-19 relatively better than most countries, but experts say when it comes to managing schooling, the government has fallen short.

Schools don't have long to consider the offer, with Tehan giving them until Friday to opt in.

The medical advice has consistently been that children don't spread the coronavirus very much and are far less likely to catch it than adults.

The national health committee says schools can operate with appropriate social distancing arrangements in place, mostly for teachers, and regular cleaning throughout each day of surfaces such as desks, keyboards, doorknobs and playgrounds.

Despite this, the Independent Education Union's Queensland and Northern Territory branch released a short research paper on Tuesday that said reopening schools was a "high-risk strategy".

Politics READ MORE Morrison Says Social Distancing In Schools 'Not Appropriate And Not Required' Social distancing guidelines being enforced around the country will not be required in classrooms, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said.

National READ MORE QLD Education Site Crashes On Day One Of Home Learning Queensland's homeschooling has come to crashing halt on the first day of online learning as parents complain they're unable to access the state's education site.

But the paper primarily highlights research looking at the ways children spread influenza.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy has said a number of times coronavirus acts very differently to influenza but it is understandable this is difficult for parents and teachers to comprehend when they have seen how quickly children spread diseases in a normal winter.