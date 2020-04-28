This Is How Much It Costs To Keep A Zoo Open

Zoos and aquariums across Australia have been forced to close due to the coronavirus crisis, but the animals inside still need to be fed and cared for, and that's no cheap feat.

After the federal government on Tuesday announced it would be delivering a $94.6 million support package to zoos, wildlife parks, sanctuaries and aquariums to help them through the crisis, some organisations have revealed just how much it costs to keep running.

Outside of basic costs such as for food, water, vet bills and habitat maintenance, some zoos and aquariums also house animals, such as exotic and native wildlife, that need extra special care -- and that means extra costs too.

Depending on their size, some zoos can rack up hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of animal care costs every year.

So How Much Does It Cost To Keep Zoos Running:

Executive Director at the Zoo and Aquarium Association Nicola Craddock said many zoos care for many animals that have specific and expensive requirements for their care.

"In a zoo, a single lion can eat $265 of meat each week; feed and habitat maintenance costs $400 a week per koala; hay for elephants can be up to $2,000 per week and the ice production for penguins costs $90,000 per year.

"That's just four of the approximately 2,500 species that ZAA-accredited zoos and aquariums care for," she said.

Craddock said the association welcomed the government's support package, labelling it a "game-changer" that will not only allow for maintenance of the zoos and care for animals during the pandemic, but ensure organisations are able to play their part in Australia's recovery.

“The support will help ZAA and accredited zoos and wildlife parks to continue their crucial role in conservation, including their work helping native wildlife to recover from a devastating bushfire season,” she said.

The Victoria Tourism Industry Council has also welcomed the announcement.

“While many of these attractions have accessed the JobKeeper fund to maintain their staff, there has been no support to date to help them in the expense of caring for these precious animals and maintaining their parks throughout the shutdown," CEO Felicia Mariani said.

"They were facing some very difficult decisions on how to carry on without a lifeline to support the critical care they provide.”

Mariani said it can cost upwards of $100,000 a year to feed and care for a herd of elephants.

Meanwhile, one lion can eat as much as $250 a week in red meat and housing a big troop of chimpanzees can require in excess of $500,000 a year, she added.

How Much Does It Cost To Keep An Aquarium Running?

Aquariums are also expensive operations to keep running.

Craddock said aquariums require ongoing 24/7 power for water treatment, pumps, UV sterilisers, ozone generators and temperature control for the aquatic enclosures.

SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium told 10 daily it spends $50,000 a year on the 20,000 kilograms of cos lettuce it takes to feed resident Dugong 'Pig' alone.

Overall it spends half a million a year to feed all of its creatures and around $100,000 a year on vet costs.

It also costs the aquarium $90,000 a year to keep the King and Gentoo penguins in a temperature-controlled environment.

And of course, there are the water bills.

Three thousand of the aquarium's animals live in 4,650,000 litres of water on site.

"This entire water volume is treated by specialist life support systems more than 12 times per day –- double the standard rate for an Olympic swimming pool," 10 daily has been told.

Organisations Welcome Government Funding

Divisional Director of Merlin Entertainment APAC, Rob Smith, said zoos and aquariums rack up "significant costs" to care for their animals.

"The support the government has provided in the form of a $94.6 million package to assist in sustaining the welfare of these animals whilst we have no other income streams due to closure is therefore welcomed by the whole industry," Smith said.

"Additionally, whilst we are closed and caring for our animals across all of our attractions including our SEA LIFE Aquariums and WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo, we are also busy preparing to reopen safely with industry leading measures and policies in place."

A spokesperson for Taronga Zoo said the zoo also supported the funding which allows it to continue its role in conservation, community well-being, community and tourism.

"Zoos and aquariums cannot use a hibernation approach when the high costs of maintaining animal care and welfare are impossible to put on hold," the spokesperson said.

"With businesses closed to visitors and no admissions income for an unknown length of time, covering costs like food, power and veterinary support present a significant challenge."

Who Is Eligible?

Trade and Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said he estimates about 100 facilities across the country will be eligible for the payment, which will be available for an initial three months, with the potential to be extended to six months.

The payment, which can be used for animal welfare operating costs such as feeding, enclosures and health, is in addition to addition to the JobKeeper program that some zoos and aquariums may be eligible for.

Birmingham said the government would be working with the Zoo Association to figure out an approach to distributing funds, but some zoos and aquariums have told 10 daily they have not yet been given clarity around allocation, but were hopeful they would be included.

"Obviously different zoos, wildlife parks and aquariums have different numbers of animals and species that they're caring for, each coming with different cost structures and in the case of aquariums in particular, or some of the zoo exhibits catering for reptiles or other animals, there are additional costs in terms of their heating or cooling or the water filtration, for all of those factors that add to the fixed cost base of these wildlife reserve and these aquariums," Birmingham told reporters at a press conference in Adelaide.

“It’s absolutely crucial our iconic zoos and aquariums can still operate on the other side and play a major role in helping our tourism industry to recover from this," Birmingham said.

“We know our world-class zoos and aquariums are major tourism draw-cards for many of our major cities and regional centres across Australia, with over 20 million visitors walking through the gates each year."

