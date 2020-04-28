Chilliest Day In 30 Years As Cold Snap Hits Eastern Australia

Get your moccasins out, because it's going to get a little chilly in here.

Australia's south and east coasts are tipped to cop some wild weather and freezing temperatures over the coming days, as a cold trough makes it way up the coast.

On Thursday, The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is predicting Melbourne to experience its coldest April day since 1996, while a top of just 7C in Canberra on Friday would make it the earliest sub-10C day this side of winter since 1952.

Rain will be the main feature, with the bureau predicting flash flooding and torrential downpours.

"It's going to be cold, real cold," BOM meteorologist Dr Adam Morgan said.

“This is a very strong and widespread cold outbreak across the southeast, on the kind of scale we haven’t seen in April since 2008.”

The cold snap is caused by a trough, starting in the Great Australian Bight and moving toward the east coast, clipping northern parts of Tasmania on its way.

Here's how the weather is expected to impact each state.

Queensland

Residents in Australia's 'sunny state' can expect the exact opposite during the weekend with temperatures likely to hit single-digits statewide while the BOM is predicting sub-zero figures near the NSW border.

The cold snap could not be more poorly timed for Queensland, with the state government announcing plans to lift some coronavirus restrictions on outdoor activities such as picnics.

Residents will also be allowed to travel up to 50km to visit national parks.

Overnight temperatures on the Gold Coast are expected to drop to just 7C on Saturday while it will be a cool 9C in Brisbane and 8C on the Sunshine Coast.

The maximum temperatures will also take a hit with the Gold Coast dipping to 23 on Saturday and 22 degrees in Brisbane.

It's going to be even chillier in the likes of Stanthorpe where temperatures will plummet to -2C.

Temperatures across the state are expected to remain between single-figures to low teens for the entirety of the weekend.

South Australia

South Australians better get their "woolies ready", because the BOM reckons they're about to get an absolute drenching.

BOM officials predict Adelaide is set for up to 45mm of rain between today and Sunday, while it will also struggle to hit 18C. Lows of 9C will be felt in the capital.

Another 60mm could fall on the Adelaide Hills by the end of the week.

Adelaide has already had a wet year with 130mm falling so far, compared with just 18mm at the same time last year.

New South Wales

NSW is set to cop a mixed bag of weather with rain, wind, snow and storms forecast to hammer the state as the low-pressure system approaches.

Temperatures in Sydney will drop as low as 11C while snow may land in the alpine regions and Central Tablelands.

Even in places like Orange could see some snow.

The highest rainfall totals will land on the western slopes by Wednesday afternoon and evening, according to The BOM.

Flood warnings are in place for Tumut, Belubula and Bell rivers, Molong Creek and the Bogan River.

There will be no relief until early next week.

Victoria

Victorians could shiver through one of the coldest April snaps in a quarter of a century with a wintry blast on its way.

Heavy rain, snow, chilly winds and flash flooding are expected across the state from Wednesday into the weekend with multiple warnings out.

It will start on Wednesday night in the state's southwest before spreading across Victoria until at least Saturday.

Morgan said a top of 13C in Melbourne on Thursday would make it the coldest April day since 1996.

Northeast Victoria and East Gippsland is set to be hit with up to 100mm of rain by the end of Wednesday, with a warning issued for heavy rain leading to flash flooding and damaging winds.

Rain will ease over the state's western district with up to 15mm.

In central Victoria and Gippsland rain totals are forecast between 15mm to 35mm for Wednesday.

Melbourne is likely to crack its 2019 total rainfall of 374.4mm, given 373.8mm of rain has already fallen in the city this year.

With AAP.

Featured image: AAP