Melbourne Truck Driver Remanded In Custody

Mohinder Singh Bajwa, the truck driver who was allegedly involved in a crash which killed four police officers in Melbourne, did not apply for bail and has been remanded in custody.

The 47-year-old truck driver was taken into police custody after a brief court appearance on Monday.

Singh has been charged with four counts of culpable driving following his release from Royal Melbourne Hospital where he'd been recovering from his injuries for several days.

Singh's lawyer Steven Pica said he had anxiety and depression and may have been struggling with an undiagnosed psychiatric issue.

"Mr Singh remains distressed and saddened at the tragic consequences of his acts," he said.

Prosecutors requested additional time to put together their brief of evidence, which includes analysis of his truck which is being done overseas.

The Cranbourne man will reappear in court on October 1.

It's alleged police intercepted a Porsche inbound on the Eastern Freeway before the multi-vehicle collision occurred near Chandler Highway just after 5.30pm on April 22.

Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Glen Humphris and Constable Josh Prestney died when a semi-trailer crashed into them while they were trying to impound a Porsche in an emergency lane on the freeway at Kew.

The driver of the Porsche, Richard Pusey, 41, allegedly fled from the scene last Wednesday after testing positive to a roadside drug test.

Pusey has been charged with 10 offences, including speeding, drug possession and reckless conduct.

It's alleged the 41-year-old filmed Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor crying out for help but failed to render assistance.

National READ MORE Porsche Driver Charged After Allegedly Fleeing Crash That Killed Four Police Officers Police have charged a Porsche driver who allegedly fled the scene of a crash in Melbourne that claimed the lives of four police officers.

In one video, Pusey allegedly walked up to Taylor, who had been pinned in top of the mortgage broker's Porsche, and said to her: "Amazing. Absolutely amazing. All I wanted to do is go home and eat my sushi and now you have f***ed my f***ing car."

A woman who claimed to be at the scene of the crash, wrote a letter to The Age to reassure the public Pusey's alleged remarks were not the last words Taylor heard.

"I was at the scene of the horrific accident that killed four police officers. I want the public to know that the everyday people comforted stroked and cared for Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor," Dr Amanda Sampson wrote.

"The last words she heard were not from the Porsche driver, but from the caring people and paramedics that came to her aid. She and her colleagues were honoured and respected in every way," she added.

Victoria Police urged witnesses at the scene to come forward and share dashcam footage with the authorities.

"What we're seeking today is any witnesses who were on the Eastern Freeway travelling in any direction who are still prepared to check dashcam footage of that truck," Assistant Commissioner Libby Murphy said on Monday.

"What I can say is that we are very grateful to those civilian responders who stopped and helped the police, or tried to help the police, who offered assistance," Murphy added.

National READ MORE Blue Ribbons Line Streets In Honour Of Four Officers Killed In Tragic Crash Victorian streets have been coloured in streaks of blue as tributes flow for four police officers who were killed in a tragic crash in Kew on Wednesday night.

Murphy thanked the community for placing blue ribbons outside their home to honour the officers.

"What I'd also like to thank you for is the blue light-ups [and] people placing blue ribbons out for our members and the tributes that have been made online."

"They mean a significant amount to our members, and they buoy us, and we are very grateful."

With AAP