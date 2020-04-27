Doctors Fear 'Tsunami' Of Health Issues After Coronavirus Due To Postponed Appointments

The country's top GP is warning a wave of serious health issues and worsening chronic conditions could come after coronavirus, amid reports thousands of Aussies are avoiding seeing their doctor during the pandemic.

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) on Sunday launched a campaign that aims to reassure Australians they can -- and should -- still talk to their doctor about any health issues.

That includes issues that are unrelated to COVID-19.

It comes amid reports thousands of patients are avoiding medical consultations and tests due to fears of contracting the virus or not wanting to burden health services.

Pathology centres have reported a 50 percent drop in routine blood tests across the country, while cancer referrals at some oncology centres have fallen by 30 percent, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

National figures, released last week, showed cancer diagnoses have dropped by 20 percent this month, and there are concerns this could lead to a decline in survival rates.

RACGP President Dr Harry Nespolon said he is "concerned" people might be neglecting their health during the pandemic, and that this could have worrying flow-on effects.

"The last thing we want is a tsunami of serious health issues and worsening chronic conditions coming after this virus, simply because people have stopped taking care of themselves or consulting their GP," he said.

Nespolon said the pandemic has spawned "countless" pseudo-scientific cures, treatments and myths -- such as celebrity chef Pete Evans allegedly promoting a $15,000 'BioCharger lamp -- which "at best do nothing and at worse are dangerous to people's health."

Evans' company has since been fined $25,200 and issued two infringement notices by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

"Now more than ever, people need expert medical advice," Nespolon said.

National READ MORE Pete Evans Fined Over Coronavirus 'BioCharger' Claims Celebrity chef Pete Evans’ company has been fined $25,200 after allegedly promoting a ‘BioCharger’ device to combat coronavirus.

The pandemic has prompted a huge change in how the health sector delivers care, namely a transition to telehealth.

Earlier this month, the federal government announced Medicare-subsidised telephone and online consults would be available for all Australians to improve patient access to essential primary health care.

Nespolon said general practice should still be a person's first point of call -- and that this has not changed during the pandemic.

"It's important that this doesn't change and that people realise it's never been easier to access your GP -- online, by phone, or in person," he said.

Dr Nathan Pinkskier, a Victorian GP, said he is now consulting with 50 percent of his patients on the phone or via videoconferencing.

“When a patient calls us we offer them an initial phone consultation and if a GP thinks they need to be seen in-person we will schedule a face-to-face appointment," he said.

"At any point during a phone consultation we can also switch to video by sending a link via SMS which starts a secure video conference.”

He said the feedback from his patients has been overwhelmingly positive -- even among the elderly who, despite being wary of technology, are now reassured they can receive the same quality health care without needing to leave their home.

Nespolon said while consults over the phone are enough in the majority of cases, some people will still need to see their GP in person.

"We want to assure all Australians that visiting the GP at this time remains safe," he said.