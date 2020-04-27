Police Officer Called To Scene Of Fatal Crash Was Alleged Driver's Sister

A police officer called to the horrific scene of a three-vehicle crash in Adelaide that killed two women was the sister of a man involved.

SA Police confirmed to 10 daily the police officer sister of Harrison Kitt, 20, attended the horrific scene on Saturday.

Kitt's ute is alleged to have collided with two cars in Urrbrae, and remains in hospital with critical injuries.

Detective Chief Superintendent Joanne Shanahan, 55, and mother Tania McNeill, 53, both lost their lives in the tragic crash.

CCTV images showed Kitt's vehicle allegedly speeding through side streets minutes before the crash, 10 News First reported.

Witnesses alleged the ute had also been seen driving onto the wrong side of the road.

Shanahan was a passenger of a Holden SUV driven by her husband Peter, a General Counsel of the SA Police, at the time.

He escaped serious injury and has since been released from hospital.

McNeill, a mother-of-one from St Peters, was the single occupant of her vehicle.

Tributes have poured in for the two mothers who died in the crash.

SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens labelled Shanahan one of the force's "finest".

Shanahan was a highly-decorated officer who worked in domestic and family violence before playing a leading role in the state's COVID-19 response.

"I know of many people who had an enduring relationship with Joanne. It's a true testament to her that so many people are grieving at this time," Stevens told reporters on Sunday morning.

The mother-of-one was described as a "vibrant lady who enjoyed a good laugh".

Reading a statement from her family, Stevens said McNeill "will be greatly missed by her family and friends."

"She was a kind and loving mother, wife, daughter and sister who would do anything for anyone."

"Words cannot describe the pain our family are feeling at this time. Tania’s loss will be deeply felt by so many forever."

Do you have a story tip to share? Contact Eden at egillespie@networkten.com.au