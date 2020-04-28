Homeschooling Setting Kids Back Physically And Mentally, Government Report Claims

Homeschooling is setting kids back, a new federal government report claims, supporting its push to get children back to the classroom as soon as possible.

Report papers, commissioned by the federal government, suggest millions of Australian children could be risking their educations by having to learn at home during the coronavirus crisis.

Most states have started term two with distance education arrangements in place, plus varying timetables for when students might return to classrooms, like in NSW where the state government is considering a 'rostering' system.

Being at home is a risk to educational outcomes, nutrition, physical movement, and social and emotional well-being of students, the report claims, as cited by AAP.

Views READ MORE Why It's Safe For Kids To Go Back To School In mid March, cases of COVID-19 – the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 – dramatically increased in Australia and the government responded with an effective public health strategy.

Another paper from Victoria University's Stephen Lamb estimates if online, remote learning continues for the entirety of term two, disadvantaged students in Year 5 will lose 1.5 weeks worth of reading education and nearly three weeks of numeracy.

Year 9 students would lose 2.3 weeks of reading and 3.3 weeks of numeracy which equates to a third of a term.

He also mentioned the gap between the rich and the poor and how that will influence learning opportunities, while noting many Australians schools were unprepared for the pandemic.

"Unequal internet access is just the tip of the iceberg of the challenges some students face in doing their schooling online," he said.

According to all five papers, children who are already disadvantaged are the most likely to fall further behind because of this disruption to their schooling.

Things like a lack of social connection coupled with not being inside the surveilled environment of the school grounds could trigger a rise in kids dropping out of school.

Natalie Brown from the University of Tasmania said it is evident students are already experiencing "learning loss".

"As soon as health restrictions permit, there is an urgent need to reconnect these students to the physical context of school-based learning to support their learning and well-being outcomes," she and her colleagues wrote in their paper.

National READ MORE School Kids Aren't Infecting Teachers With COVID, New Report Claims There is no evidence students at NSW schools have infected staff with COVID-19, according to a study cited by the federal government in its push to reopen schools.

The report out of Tasmania also suggests 46 percent of Australian students are at risk of falling behind due to remote learning.

“Children and young people are experiencing learning loss over the period of learning at home. This delay in cognitive gain and achievement is more difficult to recover for some cohorts of students, and for others may result in them being lost to the education system," the paper reads.

And it's not just the children who are struggling -- teachers are also new to the online learning system.

Coronavirus READ MORE Why We Can't Get A Straight Answer On Whether It's Safe For Kids To Be At School Australia has responded to COVID-19 relatively better than most countries, but experts say when it comes to managing schooling, the government has fallen short.

According to News Corp, Prof Lamb said teachers have had to transition into the online environment without a strong evidence base to inform their approach.

“Teachers do not have a lot of experience in delivering online programs for primary or secondary students, particularly those who are disadvantaged," he said.

"Without the daily interaction within the classroom or school, teachers may have less capacity to see how their students are coping and adjust their practices accordingly."

Victoria has lead the charge in encouraging parents to keep their kids home from school, but only if they can learn from home -- a stance premier Daniel Andrews continues to hammer home.

Victoria Minister for Education James Merlino echoes his statements.

The ACT, Queensland and NSW have resisted growing pressure to resume face-to-face classes.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has remained adamant schools will stay open throughout this crisis.

Last week Chief medical officer Dr Brendan Murphy said officials had ruled "the community risk of having children together in a classroom is low".

"Most children who have contracted the virus in Australia have contracted it in the family home. They have not contracted it in the school environment," he said.

"We have not seen evidence of widespread transmission in school children, particularly younger school children."

With AAP.