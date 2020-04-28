Hundreds Of Swimmers Sprint To The Surf As Iconic Bondi Beach Reopens

Hundreds of beachgoers rushed to Bondi Beach as it reopened for swimming and surfing on Tuesday, with people directed to stay off the sand.

More than 600 people visited Bondi Beach by 10 am on Tuesday, a spokesperson at Waverely Council told 10 daily.

The cautious reopening of the beach saw traffic controllers funnelling people in via designated entry and exit points.

Once people made it to the sand they were met by rangers who told them to leave their belongings on the beach and then quickly enter the water.

Waverley Council has implemented "swim and go" measures, with police and local rangers tasked with enforcing social distancing at Bondi Beach.

Bondi and Bronte beaches will now be open for swimmers and surfers between 7am and 5pm on weekdays.

But only surfers will be permitted in during these opening hours at nearby Tamarama.

The Council said the beaches should only be visited by locals in line with the government's recommendations for residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

"Our beaches remain closed to all land-based activities including social gatherings, sunbaking, walking and jogging," Masselos said in a statement on Monday.

"There will be no relaxing or gathering around on the sand. The sand remains strictly off-limits other than for access to the water for exercising.

"Waverley is still a hotspot and presently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Australia."

All of Randwick City Council's beaches, including Clovelly and Maroubra, have also reopened from Tuesday.

Unlike Bondi Beach, beachgoers are allowed to exercise on the sand at Randwick's beaches.

It comes after Bondi Beach and nearby beaches were closed after hundreds of people were spotted lazing on the sand despite Australia's ban on mass gatherings -- causing global outrage.

With AAP