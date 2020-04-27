Freight Ship Sunk During WWII Finally Discovered Off NSW Coast

A coastal freighter has been discovered 77 years after it was sunk during World War II off the coast of NSW.

On April 29, 1943, the S.S. Wollongbar II was sunk by two torpedos fired from a Japanese submarine in waters near Crescent Head, on the NSW Mid North Coast.

The ship sunk within minutes, and just five of the 37 crew survived.

Acting Minister for Veterans Geoff Lee said the archaeologists from Heritage NSW confirmed the wreckage was that of the S.S. Wollongbar II after it was reported by the local community.

“We have just commemorated our brave veterans on Anzac Day but it’s also important to remember the toll of war for everyday Australians,” said Lee.

“This secret has been hidden at the bottom of the deep sea for decades and the find will give some closure for descendants and relatives of the 32 people who lost their lives.”

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said the discovery solved a significant part of the Mid North Coast’s wartime history.

“The Crescent Head and Port Macquarie fishing industry cooperated brilliantly to help solve this mystery and I want to congratulate Heritage NSW for its important leadership,” she said.

At the time it was sunk, the S.S. Wollongbar II was carrying boxes of butter and bacon.

These supplies eventually washed up on the shores of the local area, resulting in a cake-making boom, which was normally restricted due to wartime food rationing.

Tim Smith OAM, Director of Heritage Operations at Heritage NSW, said the discovery should reveal “amazing” stories.

“We want relatives of those who sailed on the SS Wollongbar II to get in contact, so we can share findings of the survey conducted by our archaeologists,” he said.