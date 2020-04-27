'Our Hearts Are So Broken': Family Of Fallen Police Officer Share Heartbreak

The family of Senior Constable Kevin King, who died in the Melbourne freeway tragedy, say their hearts have been broken by the loss.

"A caring, considerate, gentle and kind-hearted person" and a "big softie who would do anything for absolutely anyone".

That's how SC King's partner Sharron and his three sons Henry, William and James described and remembered the police officer who was one of four killed in the line of duty on Wednesday.

SC King and his colleagues -- Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Constable Glen Humphris and Constable Josh Prestney -- died when a semi-trailer crashed into them while they were trying to impound a Porsche in an emergency lane on the Eastern Freeway at Kew.

"Kevin was from a very close-knit family and this is such a devastating shock for all of us," the family wrote in a statement on Monday.

"Our hearts are so broken."

SC King's partner Sharron Mackenzie said her heart "is in pieces".

My beautiful man, my life, my rock and my only love for 35 years is gone and my life will never be the same.

SC King was with Victoria Police for six years, working at several stations across Melbourne before joining the Nunawading Highway patrol in 2018.

His family said policing was something he "seemed almost destined to do".

"He was searching for a long time for something that had meaning, and we'd often joke that he seemed like a cop even long before he was a cop -- it was his nature," they said.

"He was always methodical; very well organised, and loved the camaraderie.

"He loved going to work; it was his home away from home."

SC King was also an avid cook and he loved music and football.

"At the fore of Kevin's passions was definitely his beloved Richmond Footy Club," the family said.

"He was a passionate supporter his entire life, a passion which he passed onto his three boys ... Kevin has always loved football and loved getting outside with his sons most weekends to have a kick of the footy."

SC King would also be "strumming on the guitar at every opportunity".

"He'd often go outside with his coffee and the guitar in the sunshine," the family said.

And then there was his love of Italian food, with pasta and minestrone being his regular "specialties".

Our three boys will miss so much about their father, not least going to the football with him, kicking the footy or just joking with him and listening to his slightly daggy dad jokes.

The family have also extended their support to the families and friends of the other Victoria Police officers who were killed in the tragedy.

"We feel great empathy for the families and friends of Joshua, Glen and Lynette who are going through this with us," they said.

The driver of the Porsche, Richard Pusey, was charged with nine offences including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance and drug possession.

The truck driver, Mohinder Singh Bajwa was charged with four counts of culpable driving causing death.

Both Pusey and Bajwa have been remanded in custody.