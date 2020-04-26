QLD Announces $1300 On-The-Spot Fines For Spitting, Sneezing And Coughing On Frontline Workers

Anyone caught coughing, spitting or sneezing on frontline workers will be slammed with an on-the-spot fine of $1,300, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Monday.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk described spitting on essential workers as "disgusting" and said it was "not on".

The Premier said hefty fines of up to $13,000 may be handed out if the matter is heard before the courts.

Minister for Employment and Small Business Steven Miles claimed the government is aware of nurses who were threatened with being coughed on at fever clinics.

"During a pandemic, a cough can be used as a weapon. A sneeze can be as dangerous as a knife. Spitting is of course always disgusting," Miles said.

"And this new order will allow us to protect all of our essential workers from deliberate coughing, sneezing, and spitting."

The new fines will protect essential workers including rideshare, taxi and bus drivers, teachers, healthcare workers, police and emergency services and council workers.

Queensland recorded just three additional cases of COVID-19 overnight.

It comes as Queensland announced it would be relaxing its coronavirus restrictions from midnight on Friday.

Under the easing of the laws, Queenslanders will be allowed to shop for non-essential items like clothing, go for drives of up to 50km from their homes and have family picnics.

"We will be able to lift some of the stay-at-home restrictions and can I say, this is a small step and one that we really need the public to 100 percent co-operate," Palaszczuk told reporters on Sunday.

"If we do see mass gatherings, I will not hesitate to clamp back down."

The Northern Territory followed Queensland's lead on Sunday, relaxing coronavirus measures to allow gatherings of up to 10 people.

