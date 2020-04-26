Advertisement
Shane Fitzsimmons On The Moment That Broke His Heart During The Bushfires

Eden Gillespie

2020-04-26T03:39:35+00:00

He's seen a lot as RFS boss, but on The Project tonight, Shane Fitzsimmons opens up about the image brought the country to its knees.

It was the most devastating bushfire season Australia has ever seen, but one image will stay raw in the minds of many.

That photograph was of NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Fitzsimmons pinning deceased firefighter Geoffrey Keaton's badge of honour on his 19-month-old son's chest.

Speaking to The Project, Fitzsimmons recalled the immense loss of those families whose loved ones died while battling the vicious fires.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons pins a badge of honour on Harvey Keaton whose father died in the bushfires. Image: NSW RFS/Twitter

"I was a young adult when I lost my dad, but I think all children really rely on and deserve good parenting, solid parenting, to bring them up in life," he said.

"And these poor kids are going to miss out on one critical ingredient in that process."

The country was heartbroken by the image which showed Keaton's son Harvey wearing an RFS uniform at the funeral and sucking on a dummy while receiving the medal.

Volunteer firefighter Geoffrey Keaton and his colleague Andrew O'Dwyer died on the way to fight a blaze when their fire truck hit a fallen tree on December 19.

Geoffrey Keaton joined the service in 2006. Image: RFS

Fitzsimmons has been widely praised for his leadership during the horror bushfire season of 2019-20.

Earlier this month, Fitzsimmons announced he will be departing the RFS after more than three decades with the service.

His new role will be Commissioner of Resilience NSW, a new agency devoted to "world-leading disaster preparedness and recovery".

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons with Charlotte O'Dwyer, the daughter of NSW RFS volunteer Andrew O'Dwyer during her fathers funeral service. Image: Getty

But despite leaving the RFS, Fitzsimmons said bushfire victims will not be "forgotten".

"I know as I embark on undertaking this new role as Commissioner of Resilience New South Wales, the premier, the deputy premier, the cabinet is absolutely resolute in making sure we don’t forget the drought assistance, we don’t forget the bushfire victims," he said.

Fitzsimmons said while the fires were "a tough start to the year", they brought out the best of Australian people.

"There’s something very special that I find in society, in people, in community, when we are at our worst, when we are at our most troubled, we also see the best of our people come together," he said.

"The worst in Mother Nature brought out the very best in community, the very best in people, the very best in humanity."

Watch the full interview with Shane Fitzsimmons on The Project at 6.30pm on Sunday.

