Home Affairs Minister Says Opening Border With NZ A 'Logical First Step'

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says an arrangement between Australia and New Zealand is a "logical first step" in lifting coronavirus restrictions.

Dutton believes Australia's success in containing the coronavirus is due to the swift action it took in closing its borders.

But he said as Australia and NZ have managed to begin to flatten the curve of new infections, the two countries could come to an agreement.

"You could look at an arrangement with New Zealand given they are at a comparable stage as we are in this fight against this virus," Dutton said.

But he said it was very hard to see how Australia could open up its borders with other countries like the United States and United Kingdom at this point in time.

"That will be some time off," he said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern discussed the issue last week, but Ardern played down the idea.

"Our current border restrictions and quarantine arrangements are the most important protections we have to stop the virus re-entering New Zealand and taking off again, so they will only be lifted when we are confident it is safe to do so," a spokesperson for Ardern said.

"So while nothing is going to happen immediately, the idea has merit as something that might be possible down the track."

Bio-security measures are likely to be permanently upgraded after the COVID-19 crisis ends.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says his department is looking at what Australia's border system would look like in six to 12 months time as a result of the pandemic.

The priority of the Australian Border Force will continue to be to keep terrorists and people of bad character out of the country, as it has been since 9/11.

But he believes there will be an overlay of biosecurity in years to come at Australian airports as a result of COVID-19.

"We don't know what will happen next flu season, we don't know whether there will be another pandemic in 12 months or 12 years time," he told Sky News on Sunday.

"We need to make sure we use the technology we have got available and look at assessing that threat."